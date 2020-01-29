Franklin Parish School Board posted approximately $44.2 million in total assets for the Fiscal Year 2019, according to an independent audit performed by Postlethwaite & Netterville of Baton Rouge.
In their report to the School Board given at the agenda meeting Monday night, the accounting firm issued an “unmodified opinion.”
“It is our job to come in and give a grade on your (financial statements) and that grade is good,” said Freddy Smith, certified public accountant at Postlethwaite & Netterville. “Unmodified opinion is a clean opinion and that’s what you want.”
The firm has been auditing the Franklin Parish school system since former superintendent Lanny Johnson was in office.
The School Board’s net position showed a deficit of some $42.5 million, according to the audit.
Two reasons were given for the large deficit by Postlethwaite & Netterville auditors.
First reason was a $34.3 million net pension liability balance recorded due to requirements by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) numbers 68 and 71.
The two mandates require the School Board to report a proportionate share of unfunded pension liabilities of the Teacher’s Retirement System and the Louisiana School Employee’s Retirement System.
Second reason was a $45.4 million post-employment benefit liability (OPEB).
OPEB is a mandate for GASB number 75 which required the School Board to report a determined liability for retiree health and other benefits.
“These liabilities for promised future benefits are unfunded and must be paid for in future years,” according to the audit.
The School Board paid $3.6 million in salaries and other payables in 2019 up from previous year’s total of $2.5 million, according to the audit.
Additionally, the School Board paid $82,152 in accrued interest payables, according to the audit.
In 2019, the School Board had some $24.7 million in capital assets, $16.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.3 million in receivables and $1.1 million in investments, according to the audit.
Capital assets accounted for 56 percent of total assets and increased some $5.1 million from the prior year.
“This increase is attributed primarily to capital costs for projects using the proceeds for the bonds issued during fiscal year end June 30, 2017,” according to audit statements.
Cash decreased by some $3.7 million from the prior year, according to the audit.
“The decrease can be attributed to expenditures exceeding revenues for the year in the capital improvements fund due to spending of the bond proceeds received during the prior year to fund capital improvements,” according to audit.
Meanwhile, revenues exceeded expenses by some $1.9 million for 2019, according to the audit.
Total 2019 revenues were some $36.5 million up from last year’s total of some $35.5 million.
Largest revenue source was from the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP). The fund posted some $20 million for 2019 down .9 percent from last year’s total, according to the audit.
MFP is a formula established by Louisiana’s Department of Education to determine the cost of a minimum program of education in all public elementary and secondary schools.
The School Board also received $7.7 million in operating grants, $5.1 million in sales taxes and $2.7 million in property taxes, according to the audit.
School Board expenses totaled some $34.6 million, up from the previous year’s total of $32.2 million.
Regular education costs some $11.7 million while special and other education costs some $6.8 million, according to the audit.
The School Board spent some $3 million in plant operation and maintenance and another $3 million on transportation while food service costs $2.1 million, according to the audit. Instructional staff support costs some $2.3 million for 2019.
There were no findings in the audit, but auditor’s gave School Board members four “suggestions” to “strengthen internal controls or operating efficiency.”
First suggestion was the updating and reconciling capital assets depreciation schedule and construction be performed and completed monthly, be documented, contain evidence of appropriate approval and all differences correct.
Second suggestion was the School Board should develop and implement a plan to monitor the school lunch fund cash in excess of the estimated necessity to cover three months of operations.
If the amount of net cash on hand is more than the average of three months average operating cash, the State of Louisiana requires that a corrective action plan be established to spend the excess.
The School Board responded by saying “cafeteria equipment has been and continues to be upgraded, which will and has reduced the cash balance in the Child Nutrition Program bank account.”
Third suggestion was the updating of policies and procedures to require antivirus software be installed and updated on all School Board computer systems.
Fourth suggestion was the School Board consider measures to deter non-compliance concerning its student activity accounts (SAA).
In the past, the School Board has been cited for several instances of non-compliance with internal control policies, including an instance of non-compliance with the state bid law, negotiation of extended payment terms with a vendor and a purchase whose school-related purpose was questionable.
The School Board responded, “Management will consider holding training sessions for principals and school administrators prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year as well as developing appropriate personnel actions in consultation with the human resource director.”
