Improved methods of student, parent and faculty communication using updated technology are being studied by Franklin Parish School Board members.
Officials from School Info App, headquartered in Ruston, presented information about their company Monday at the School Board agenda meeting.
School Info App offers mass notifications, a mobile app, website and a communication “hubb” which brings all of the offerings together in one place, said Jordan Riggs, creator of School Info App.
“As parents ourselves, one of the things we learned was being able to know what was going on, being up to date with what was happening at our kid’s school was unbelievably important,” Riggs said. “We started our company with the desire to be able to help schools better communicate with today’s technology.”
Mass notifications give parents time-sensitive information and emergency notifications while the mobile app contains school news and resources for cell phones and tablets.
If approved, School Info App will also redesign Franklin Parish school system’s website.
“Your website is your digital storefront,” Riggs said. “It is the first thing people go to to find out about your district. If it is out of date or antiquated then you are missing an opportunity to sell the story you guys want to tell about your district.”
During his pitch, Riggs assured School Board members School Info App was secure from hackers to keep student’s information safe.
“We put all the security precautions that are appropriate for our system,” Riggs said.
School Info App works with more than 2,000 schools and districts throughout the United States and Canada, Riggs said.
“We have sent out over 200 million notifications delivered to more than two million parents, students and staff in the past year,” Riggs said.
If School Board members approve using the notification system, the system will take 90-100 days to become operational, Riggs said. Price for the service depends on products purchased and contract length.
Meanwhile, Holly Sartin, Franklin Parish Head Start director, addressed School Board members on the program’s annual grant renewal application. The program is currently entering their second year of a five-year grant.
Total federal budget is $1,041,982 for Head Start, according to Head Start documents. The program also receives $16,982 in training and technical assistance.
Head Start employees 24 full-time staff, serves 136 students and has four three-year-old classes, three four-year-old classes and one class mixed with three and four-year-olds, Sartin said.
“The desire of Franklin Parish Head Start is that each child will leave the program with the basic foundation of educational skills and social behaviors to succeed in kindergarten and beyond,” Sartin said. “Another goal of our program is that each parent will leave the program with the skills necessary to be advocates for this child at each stage of the educational journey.”
In other business, School Board members reviewed information from Joe Walters, Sales Tax Collector, on a possible contract renewal of Revenue Recovery Group (RRG). The School Board has been in contract with RRG for 30 years.
RRG works with the sales tax collector to identify dealers who have legal responsibility to register, collect and remit taxes and fees to Franklin Parish.
“In 30 years, they have helped sales tax pull in over $2.2 million, and the cost to us is about $500,000,” Walters said.
