Franklin Parish School Board members re-elected Richard Kelly, president, Jacqueline Johnson, vice president and Danny Davis, chaplain.
The action took place at the School Board’s regular meeting Jan. 6.
The positions are voted on annually by School Board members with the president conducting meetings, chaplain praying over meetings and vice president stepping in when the president is absent.
The group was re-elected unanimously by their peers, including School Board member Mia Dunn who has been absent to meetings for several months.
Dunn, in a Dec. 3 interview, told The Franklin Sun she resigned from the School Board and was contemplating on moving to Texas. At the time, Dunn listed DeSoto, Texas as her place of residence on Facebook.
District Attorney’s Office released a Dec. 3 official opinion, signed by Mike Kramer, stating it has determined that Dunn no longer resides in Louisiana, and Dunn has “personally advised” the District Attorney’s office she is now living in Texas.
At the Jan. 6 meeting, Dunn told The Franklin Sun she was now living in Franklin Parish and listed her residence as Winnsboro on Facebook.
Kramer attended the Jan. 6 School Board meeting and was seen talking with Dunn before the meeting.
According to Trey Brazan with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, his office had not received a resignation letter from Dunn as of Monday.
Meanwhile, students testing positive for COVID-19 will have to quarantine for 10 days, according to updated Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) information that School Board members reviewed at the meeting.
If a student who is not vaccinated comes in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, they will have to quarantine for 10 days without a test, according to the information. Fully vaccinated students do not have to quarantine. For those not fully vaccinated, with a negative test on day five or after, they may return to school on day seven if no symptoms develop.
If a staff member tests positive, he or she will have to quarantine for five days, according to the information. Close contacts must be notified, and the staff member can return to school on day six, wearing a mask at all times on days six through 10.
If a staff member is a close contact, he or she will quarantine for five days unless they are fully vaccinated.
In other news, Rebecca Bouque described school resources as tight.
“We are tight right now with not a lot of excess,” Bouque said. “But, I don’t believe we will be in a deficit.”
