Newly-elected Franklin Parish schools Superintendent John Gullatt’s four-year employment contract was unanimously approved by School Board members in a special Dec. 12 meeting.
Gullatt will receive a $130,000 annual-base salary along with possible annual incentives, expense reimbursements and insurance, according to the contract.
Additionally, Gullatt will have his professional and civic dues paid. He will also receive paid sick and annual leave in the maximum amount established for its central office by School Board policy, according to the contract.
Prior to the special meeting, a group comprised of School Board President Richard Kelly, Vice President Jacqueline Johnson, School Board attorney Jon Guice, Gullatt and his attorney met four hours to hash out the details of the control.
“I have negotiated probably 50 superintendent contracts in the last 30 years,” Guice said. “I have never met as long as and discussed as much as we did on this one. Nor have I ever gone in as much detail as to the performance part and objectives as this one.”
The base-annual salary listed in the contract is significantly higher than previous Superintendent Lanny Johnson’s $118,000 annual-base salary, but Guice told School Board Members the new salary was still lower than other similar school systems.
“Look at the 1,700 (student population) in Caldwell, 2,700 in Richland,” Guice said. “They are paying way more than you are.”
Franklin Parish school system has a student population of 2,800 students.
As superintendent of Caldwell Parish schools, Gullatt was paid an annual-base salary of $117,654 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, according to Louisiana Legislative auditor’s report.
Richland Parish Superintendent Sheldon Jones received $133,590 in base-annual salary for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, according to Louisiana Legislative auditor’s report.
“This salary which is proposed in the contract is on par with the student population that you have,” Guice said. “I know you were paying Dr. Johnson substantially less, but he was retired and receiving 100 percent of his retirement from the other parish and was willing to accept less here. I just think it would not be fair to categorize this as a pay raise. It is a difference between what Dr. Johnson was paid, but I don’t know we can necessarily call it a pay raise.”
In addition to the salary, School Board members Alaina Nichols and Danny Davis aired concerns about the length of the contract but relinquished after hearing Johnson explain her stance on the length.
“Based on what we are asking to be accomplished it will take four years,” Johnson said, who first supported a two-year contract. “To me, two years is not enough. I don’t think it is fair of us to ask him in two years to accomplish (the goals and objectives) because it is not long enough. It is not feasible.”
Along with a annual-base salary and contract length, performance incentives were written into Gullatt’s contract.
“I think (the performance incentives) are very progressive,” Guice said. “The only one I have ever dealt with, with performance incentives was in Bossier Parish.”
Gullatt will receive an annual-incentive pay of $2,500 in any year in which the Franklin Parish school system obtains a performance rating of “A” from the Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDE) annual report, according to the contract.
Gullatt will receive an annual incentive pay of $1,500 in any year in which the Franklin Parish school system obtains a performance ratings of “B” from the LDE’s annual report, according to the contract.
Another of Gullatt’s incentives dealt with the graduation rate of Franklin Parish High School.
“In any year in which the high school graduation rate for the Franklin Parish High School is above the base level of 84 percent, the superintendent shall receive additional compensation in the amount of $1,000 each percentage point over 84 percent,” according to the contract.
Also written in the contract were performance objectives and targets.
“Objectives is something you hold his feet to and say you must meet these and if you don’t that is grounds for terminating your contract,” Guice said.
Eight objectives were listed in Gullatt’s contract.
The superintendent will keep the School Board informed of positive or negative material developments that impact Franklin Parish school system.
He will also keep the School Board informed in its budget and finances.
He will file and post all necessary reports, agendas or other documents required by law and be an advocate for the Franklin Parish school system.
The superintendent will maintain a visible presence in the schools and community and will work to strengthen relationships with community and business stakeholders.
He will assist the staff in seeking out all available funding with the goal to improve educational opportunities for students.
He will monitor and work toward improving student achievement and at all times be the ethical leader of the Franklin Parish school system.
“Performance targets are those things that are not easy to obtain,” Guice said. “Those are goals we set at a high level and you give him an incentive to reach.”
The first target listed in the contract pertained to district performances.
Improving district performance scores by at least two points per year and increasing percentage of students scoring 18 or above on the ACT test was top of the contract’s target list.
Gullatt has a target of improving the graduate rate by two percent each year and increasing student attendance each year were also listed in the contract.
Additionally, a target of raising the percentage of teachers listed as effective proficient or highly effective by the LDE was named.
“This is a bold and progressive move for Franklin parish without a doubt,” Kelly said. “This progressive move will build on the things that have been done. Because of the things that have been done, we would be remiss not to expect good things to come. This is a tall order. My personal opinion is that we take a deep breath and jump.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.