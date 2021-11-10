Franklin Parish School Board and Police Jury have approved voting district lines.
The School Board adopted the same voting districts as the Police Jury in its regular Nov. 4 meeting.
Two out of the seven parish-wide districts were out of the 10 percent deviation required by federal law. District populations, according to US Census numbers, cannot have more or less than a 10 percent population change.
Districts two and seven were adjusted. School Board members currently serving in the districts were Alaina Nichols for District 2 and Mia Dunn for District 7.
For the Police Jury, David DeBlieux currently serves District 2 and Leodis Norman currently serves District 7.
Louisiana law provides a mandatory six month timeframe after official census release for all parish and city governing authorities to examine the apportionment plan of its body, according to the Secretary of State. During the six month period, the governing authority will determine if there exist any substantial variation in representation of election districts and then adopt an ordinance to either declare its apportionment to be equitable or provide a new apportionment plan.
District boundaries also must have physical features such as highways, rivers or landmarks. Each district should comply with the Voting Rights Act, be compact and contiguous.
New district lines will now be sent to Louisiana Secretary of State and the United States Justice Department for approval.
The School Board redistricting was performed by Doug Mitchell of North Delta Regional Planning of Monroe.
“This is my third redistricting for Franklin Parish,” Mitchell said. “You have to redistrict every 10 years.”
Meanwhile, Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty and resident Dorothy Young urged School Board members to help the town clean up Wisner High School and elementary school.
The high school building suffers from years of neglect while the elementary school building burned leaving a brick shell with weeds and trees growing through it.
“We are willing to help, but we need the School Board’s cooperation and help to clean the properties,” McCarty said.
School Superintendent John Gullatt said removing the buildings would be expensive but was needed.
“All of these buildings are full of asbestos,” Gullatt said. “It’s going to cost several $1,000 to get the asbestos people in there just tell you what has to be just removed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.