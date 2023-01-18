The Franklin Parish School system ended Fiscal Year 2022 with a fund balance of $16,053,233 but a negative net position, or what is referred to as “the big picture,” of $39,155,995.
Net position is a key determinate on financial health of an organization over a period of time. Key factors included in the net position are estimated total post-employment benefit liability of $44,739,739, net pension liability of $19,845,979 and discount rates for lease accounting.
The figures were reported as part of the annual audit prepared by the accounting firm Postlethwaite and Netterville.
Freddy Smith, CPA, CGMA with the accounting firm, presented a summary of the financial picture during the School Board’s regular meeting on Jan. 10.
An unmodified opinion was issued on financial statements and on compliance for federal programs which include Special Education, the Education Stabilization Fund and Head Start. However, the report did list two findings – one involving deficit spending in a student activity account, and the other related to dollar limits in contracts in Special Education.
Smith noted that more and more federal grants are becoming a part of the school district funding, particularly since the pandemic, and those funds have to be audited closely.
“Primarily did you spend the money the way the federal government intended you to spend that money,” Smith said.
“Our job first and foremost is to audit the numbers. It is our job to come in and check the numbers. An opinion is issued from that,” Smith said.
Smith explained that an unmodified opinion is a “thumbs up.”
“The good news it is fairly presented, it is right, an unmodified opinion,” Smith said.
He gave “cudos” to the accounting department.
“Despite the positives, some things come up in an audit that have to be reported,” Smith said.
He explained that findings in the audit report relate to non-compliance or problems with regard to internal control, checks and balances.
“We reported two findings this year,” Smith said.
At the high school it was noticed that uniforms had been ordered without sufficient funds to pay for them, “to the tune of about $18,000.” As a result, $9,000 had to come from the general fund and another $9,000 from the booster club to help settle that debt.
Going forward, the school system was advised to require appropriate approval of a purchase including not allowing a program sponsor to order without appropriate purchase orders and approval and that sufficient funds are available to pay the cost.
School Board member Richard Kelly pointed out that the situation did not occur on the watch of the current administration at the high school.
Responding, Smith said that the current administrator had been instrumental in pointing out the problem and reporting it to the superintendent.
Smith also said there was some “gray area” regarding what the funds can be used for and recommended review and establishment of policies.
In regard to Special Education funding, Smith noted that there was no “not to exceed limits” stated in a contract involving a consulting service.
Management letters addressed issues related to changes in procedures for the Booster Club activity budget, electronic payment applications and IT policies and back-ups.
Of note, Smith said the Booster Club revenue, which is now about $855,000 per year, and comes from bingo proceeds, should be included in the annual budget.
Regarding electronic payments, Smith cautioned that controls and checks and balances should be in place.
Smith noted that backups for IT should be encrypted and that policies be in writing in case of an emergency.
Kelly asked if he understood that bingo proceeds should be a part of the budget, to which Smith replied, “Yes, sir.”
Referring again to the financial picture, Smith noted the short-term financial picture or money available to spend, the $16 million fund balance. He used an analogy relating it to personal finances where the amount in the bank minus balance on credit cards.
“It ignores the bigger picture, the value of your house minus the mortgage.”
“It’s a good picture,” he said regarding the short-term picture.
Smith did suggest the board address policy which requires a 15 percent fund balance and recommended it be higher.
“Page 6 shows your financial picture to not be so rosey,” Smith said pointing out figures which were a part of his presentation. “What it actually shows is you are $39 million in the hole.”
The $39 million includes $18 million invested in property, and $7.5 million in restricted funds, with the rest deficit.
Smith explained this was an accrual basis, and related it again to the analogy of a house and mortgage.
“In this case the mortgage loan is much bigger than the value of your house,” he said.
Unfunded liability of teacher and school employee retirement systems and health insurance benefits, something affecting most government agencies, are shown as liabilities.
Painting it with a little brighter picture, he noted that the state has a plan to get out of the hole which is why the school system has to pay 25 to 30 percent in retirement contributions to pay off the debt.
Smith also pointed out that other areas reviewed include performance and statistical data such as average teacher salaries, education and experience levels of instructional staff. Data reported to the state Department of Education has to be supported. No findings were reported in that area.
