A roll call vote by the members of the Franklin Parish School Board at their regular meeting Aug. 9 laid to rest an issue which had been a subject of discussion at several previous meetings – whether the board should adopt a policy to address members’ absenteeism.
By a vote of four to three, the School Board decided they would not adopt a policy which would have penalized members who failed to attend more than two regularly scheduled meetings by deducting one fourth of their monthly pay.
According to audit reports, School Board members receive $350 per month, with the exception of the School Board president who receives $400.
The matter was originally brought up for discussion by School Board member Tim Eubanks who represents District 6. Eubanks expressed at that time that he thought members of the board should have a system of accountability since teachers are accountable for attendance. He reiterated those thoughts during the meeting last week.
During the July meeting, two versions of policy proposals to address the subject were presented, but the matter was tabled at the July meeting because not all members were present at the time. Two members, Alaina Nichols, District 2, and Danny Davis, District 3, were absent.
Eubanks said he brought the subject up as an incentive and way to hold everyone accountable.
“We discussed it quite lengthy last time,” he said at the Aug. 9 meeting.
The full board was present for the Aug. 9 meeting, but some members, including Board President Richard Kelly, who represents District 4, questioned whether such a policy was needed, stating voters hold the board accountable.
“I understand your feelings about it, I understand what you are talking about. My concern about it is the School Board has been in existence for I don’t know how long. This would be something new, out of the blue,” Kelly said.
Kelly said he, personally, didn’t have a problem with people missing, but said he understood wanting to be accountable.
“I understand you want to be accountable to the public and be in line if teachers are going to be held accountable for things,” Kelly said, but added, “We are elected officials, teachers are hired.”
Kelly also questioned how the policy would be enforced and whether he as president and future presidents would be called on to enforce the policy. He said he also had concerns for future boards and that the policy might be divisive and had the potential to create bad relations between board members.
Kelly’s comments followed those of School Board member Alaina Nichols who said board members are accountable to voters.
Nichols apologized that she was not at the previous meeting and said she was involved with a church camp and was unable to make it back in time to attend that meeting.
“So we’re saying that it is an incentive?” Nichols asked.
“My concern about it is that if we agreed to be on this board that should be our accountability enough. And if we’re not doing that job that we’re supposed to be doing then I think the constituents should be the ones to step up and say something instead of us deciding for each of our board members,” Nichols said.
“I will hold myself accountable I don’t expect y’all to hold me accountable,” Nichols said.
Eubanks noted that teachers are held accountable and their pay is docked if they miss more than their allotted absences.
“We don’t have a policy on it,” he said. “These meetings are very important. Very Important. What we vote on affects a lot of people. I just think we ought to be accountable for it and that’s why I brought this policy up.”
School Board member Danny Davis also questioned the need for the policy.
“I really don’t think this is a good move. I’m not for it,” Davis said.
“They’ll vote us out if we are not doing a good job. I think that speaks for itself,” he added.
Nichols asked for clarification on how the vote was to be taken on the matter, with two options presented, since she was absent for the previous meeting and discussion.
Kelly again explained there were two options to consider, and that under parliamentary procedure, if no action was taken, the matter would fail for lack of a motion and second.
School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan, District 1, spoke up in favor of bringing the matter to a vote.
“I think we all feel pretty much the same way on that (accountability to voters), but I will say this, If you are for or against, you know we have been talking about it for a good while. We put it off last month saying that we would take it up this month. There are people who have asked, why didn’t you vote. I said, ‘well, we want to wait ‘til everybody is here.’ And everybody is here and whether it passes or fails, I think we need to take it up and settle the issue one way or another.”
Eubanks asked Supt. John Gullatt to read Option 1, which would have included all meetings, whether committee, special called or regular. Eubanks then made the motion to approve Option 2 which only included regular meetings. He also asked for a roll call vote.
When the roll call vote was taken, Bryan, Eubanks and Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson voted “yes.” Mia Dunn (District 7), Davis, Nichols and Kelly voted “no.”
School Board members then moved on to other matters which included various policy updates which will layover for 30 days as required by state law.
