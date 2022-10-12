The Franklin Parish School Board voted during their regular meeting Oct. 4 to rescind a resolution which had been put in place giving Supt. John Gullatt emergency authority during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In another matter related to the superintendent, the board plans to take a look at Gullat’s performance in relation to his contract. Performance reviews are typically routine, but the pandemic caused a delay in what would have been an annual task.
The matter of the resolution was brought up by Board Member Danny Davis during the agenda meeting held Sept. 28. Gullatt told members of the board during the Oct. 4 meeting that he had no preference as to whether the resolution was kept in place or rescinded and stated that regardless of the board’s position, he would continue to keep them informed of issues as they come up.
“It’s served it’s purpose for the time being, and now that things have subsided, so Mr. Davis was the one who brought up returning to ground level,” Board President Richard Kelley said regarding the resolution.
Kelley said if something comes up, the board will convene as it has in the past.
Gullatt said he, himself, had brought the subject up a couple of months ago, and said he had no preference.
“It makes no difference to me. I’m going to continue to operate the same way I have, which is I notify y’all of anything that I think is coming up that we may need a controversial vote on,” Gullatt said.
Gullatt said it was a matter of convenience during the pandemic due to the problem of having with a quorum.
The resolution cited guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education related to the waiver of rules related to the U.S. Department of Agriculture student meal programs and on regulations pertaining to distance learning. The resolution provided for the suspension of the ordinary rules related to the introduction and adoption of resolutions, allowing fast-paced response to various mandates.
Davis was not present for the Oct. 4 meeting, and there was limited discussion by the board on the resolution. After Board President Richard Kelly reminded the board that a motion and second would be needed if they wished to rescind the resolution, and that with no motion, the resolution would remain in effect, motion was made by Board Member Alaina Nichols to rescind, with Board Member Mia Dunn seconding.
Prior to her motion, Nichols asked about “safeguards” related to the resolution with regard to a possible situation in which the superintendent might not be able to serve. Gullatt explained that the resolution would be in place, with Kelly adding that the resolution was not with Gullatt in particular, but with any superintendent.
A roll call vote was taken on the matter with all present voting in favor of rescinding.
Eddie Ray Bryan, who was the first member whose vote was called for, said he thought “things have been working very smoothly, and smoother than it would if we had not done this. I think we made the right decision in doing this.”
But, Bryan said he felt the board’s consensus was to say “yes” and that was his reason for saying yes to rescinding the resolution, adding it was nothing against Gullatt.
Board member Dr. Jacqueline Johnson said she agreed that it was nothing against the superintendent.
Kelly said he felt that the action made the board more accountable to the constituents and in that manner offered protection to the superintendent, no matter who holds the position.
Regarding the superintendent’s contract, board members are expected to be provided copies of the contract for review prior to any discussions.
Gullatt was given a four-year contract to serve as superintendent, with the contract receiving unanimous approval by School Board members during a special session held Dec. 12, 2019.
The contract called for an annual base salary of $130,000 along with possible annual incentives, expense reimbursements and insurance.
The contract also specifies that Gullatt’s professional and civic dues are paid, with paid sick and annual leave set at the maximum amount established for central office employees.
The base salary was higher than that of previous Supt. Lanny Johnson’s $118,000 base salary, but according to an article published by The Franklin Sun at the time, School Board attorney Jon Guice said then that the salary was still lower than other similar school systems, including Caldwell and Richland parishes.
Caldwell Parish, according to audit reports, had a student population of 1,700 during that time. As superintendent of Caldwell Parish schools, Gullatt’s annual base salary was $117,654 according to reports for fiscal year 2018.
Questions were raised then by School Board members Alaina Nichols and Danny Davis about the length of the contract, but Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, who had served on the committee which negotiated the contract, said then that what the board was asking to be accomplished in the four years merited the extended contract.
The contract calls for an incentive pay of $1,500 in any year in which the Franklin Parish school system obtains a performance rating of “B” from the Louisiana Department of Education’s annual report.
The contract also ties in improved graduation rates, awarding an additional compensation in the amount of $1,000 for each percentage point over 84 percent.
The contract spells out performance objectives and targets which include those affecting not only student performance and attendance, but also teacher performance.
According to The Sun’s article, Board President Richard Kelly said at the time, “This is a bold and progressive move for Franklin Parish without a doubt. This progressive move will build on the things that have been done. Because of the things that have been done, we would be remiss not to expect good things to come. This is a tall order. My personal opinion is that we take a deep breath and jump.”
In other matters, members of the School Board, on recommendation of Gullatt, agreed to table any action on policies which were on the agenda for the recent Oct. 4 meeting so that better clarification could be made. The School Board also tabled a vote on a possible agreement with the Town of Winnsboro with the final proposed document on that agreement to be presented at the upcoming Oct. 25 agenda meeting.
Also during the regular meeting, several visitors were present who brought the board up-to-date on activities involving student programs. MSG (Retired) Emma Jones Blackshire, who heads Franklin Parish High School’s Army JROTC program, spoke to the board about the upcoming Bully Proof 2022 rally on bullying awareness. The rally is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 22, at the high school campus. The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is sponsor for the event which is open to the entire parish.
Carol Pinnell-Alison, LSU AgCenter county agent and parish chair, was also at the meeting and introduced a student and volunteer with the parish’s 4-H program. Last week was National 4-H Week.
Eli Rogers, a freshman at Franklin Parish High, who was recently elected to serve as a member of the State 4-H Executive Board, and Neal West, who has long volunteered to head the 4-H Shooting Sports program and has been named to the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame, were introduced and spoke to the board about their involvement in 4-H.
