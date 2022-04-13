Franklin Parish School Board got a better idea of potential cost savings related to the four-day school week during their regular meeting April 5, but delayed action on the proposed school calendar for 2022-23 which reflects the four-day schedule.
The special-called meetings agenda, which was posted Tuesday morning, includes consideration on whether to continue the four-day schedule, proposals for extra pay for teachers, as well as the calendar.
During the regular meeting, President Richard Kelly recommended the School Board table action on the calendar until a special meeting set to take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, to give members more time to review it.
Typically, the details of the calendar are discussed during an agenda meeting, but that meeting was not held last month since it fell during the spring break.
During Business Manager Rebecca Boquet’s report School Board members were shown comparisons providing some insight into potential savings related to the four-day week. Boquet presented information showing how the cost of utility services provided by Entergy and fuel purchased from L.S. and J.M. Gravelle, Inc., compared over two years, 2019-2020 and 2021-22, from July 1 through March 31.
Printouts showed the dates and costs for the prior year when a five-day school week was in effect, compared to the four-day week for the current year.
Entergy is the major provider of electricity for schools, although services are also provided for some schools by Northeast Power and Atmos, with some butane being used. Gravelle is the major provider for fuel used for transportation.
“You can see that from the five-day week going to the four-day week, we actually have saved some money,” Boquet said, referring to the printouts. “It’s not a huge amount of money, but we have saved some money.”
“Especially with the high costs you have now,” School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan added.
“We noticed the Entergy bills, electricity, utility bills going up in January when we came back after Christmas, and we started getting those bills. They were high, and they are still high,” Boquet said.
Entergy services’ total 2020-21 cost was $408,793.09, while the total through March 31 for the current year was $378,758.99, according to information presented.
During January, bills paid for services from Entergy totaled about $71,500, for the previous year, when schools were open five days, compared to $72,800 for the current year, when they are open just four days.
Fuel payments to Gravelle totaled $102,587.41 for the period reviewed from 2020-21, and $93,399.31 for the current year.
“Over time if it keeps increasing like it is, we may break even… But the four-day week is still saving us money because if we had gone to a five-day week, it would be costing us 25 percent more,” Boquet said.
Boquet also noted expenses related to maintenance of plants, compared to the previous year are a bit higher.
The issue of extra pay for teachers which will be discussed in the special-called meeting involves two different amounts, either $2,000 or $1,000. The extra pay amount varies depending on teacher certification.
During his report, Supt. John Gullatt said a few people expressed they did not like the discrepancy, but Gullatt said it did satisfy the School Board’s wishes to have more people get into programs to become certified.
“I think it was a relatively large number,” he said, referring to the number of those who are working on certification.
Asst. Supt. Tan Blackson is expected to present more details on the numbers of certified and uncertified teachers during the special meeting.
“We have a lot of teachers that are getting started (on certification),” Blackson said.
“The idea of it worked,” Gullatt said. “It helped improve our staff, helped improve learning across the district.”
“I’m going to recommend that we leave it the same,” he said.
Also during the report, Gullatt noted recent rounds of storms resulted in damage to parish schools such as shingles and siding.
The business session for the regular meeting followed introduction of the parish’s Students of the Year for 2021-22, and Teachers of the Year for both 2020-21 and 2021-22, with Blackson and Brian Gunter, instructional leader, introducing the respective honorees.
Student honorees for the current year are Brylie Bryant, fifth grade; Jaylyn Holloway, eighth grade and Carson King, twelfth grade. Teacher honorees for 2020-21 are Sarrah Williams, elementary; Indya Pruitt, junior high; and Tara Banks, high school. Honorees for the current year are Rebecca Jones, elementary; Stephanie Knox, junior high; and Ryan Parks, high school.
The 2021 recognitions were delayed due to COVID-19. The Sun will feature the honorees in upcoming editions.
In other action, a bid submitted by Chad and Regena Miller for an 80-acre School Board lease known as Batey Road pastureland was accepted. The bid for $1,200 per year, for five years, was the only one received on the property.
Additionally, School Board members accepted a bid from Teacher Created Materials for packaged curriculum known as the Backpack Program, for summer school students. Backpacks will contain all materials needed by students for the summer program.
Also during the meeting, School Board members heard from Kelly Lafferty, 4-H agent with the LSU AgCenter. Lafferty reported that 17 local youths participated in the annual livestock show and 35 youths took part in regional shooting sports events, with 16 advancing to state competition in shooting sports.
