The Franklin Parish School Board will consider approving a change to financial policies which will lower the threshold previously set for reserves.
The proposed fund balance policy change, if approved after a required 30-day layover, will mean that the fund balance would not drop below 10 percent of the General Fund’s total annual expenditures, rather than the previous 15 percent.
Financial matters related to the proposed policy change and to the Franklin Parish Head Start program topped the business matters considered by members of the School Board during their regular meeting held April 11.
The board typically meets on the first Tuesday of the month.
A change in the fund balance policy was recommended during the annual audit report. The policy is designed to “protect the financial integrity of school operations” and to “maintain an adequate fund balance.” The policy states that the School Board also desires that “the fund balance should be large enough to continue the school system’s daily operations during a financial adjustment period for declining revenues and/or increasing expenditures.”
Recent events which have included unexpected expenses related to Workmen’s Compensation claims related to a school bus accident, and increases in costs for utilities and fuel, as well as insurance, have affected the school system’s net excess funds.
For the most recent reporting period, business manager Ellen Lane provided reports indicating net excess funds of $3,044,996.49, compared to $3,480,340.56 in 2020-21 and $2,938,414.83 in 2021-22.
During the recent annual audit report, the school system’s finances were described as “break-even.”
School Board attorney Jon Guice, who was present for the meeting, noted the required layover. The steps for approval require that the change is introduced at one meeting, then placed on the agenda for formal adoption at the next meeting.
In the matter regarding Head Start, parish Head Start Director Holly Sartin requested the School Board approve the 2023-24 COLA and Quality Improvement grants for the program which serves pre-school age children and their parents.
The School Board granted Sartin’s request related to the grants and also agreed to an extension of a waiver for requirements related to minimum enrollment and the non-federal funding for the program. Sartin noted the numbers, which were affected by COVID-19, have been going up and are expected to improve going forward.
Sartin told School Board members that the federal funding made possible by the grants will be directed primarily at salaries for staff members.
According to Sartin, the COLA, or Cost of Living Adjustment, which was approved for the federal increase was for a 5.6 percent minimum increase, but Sartin told board members she wanted to up the amount budgeted to 7 percent to go toward teacher and staff wages, for a total of $46,037 toward the wage increases.
The remainder of the grant is to be budgeted for such things as fringe benefits, supplies and services such as utilities and transportation totaling $19,325.
The total COLA distribution is $65,366.
Sartin said the Quality Improvement Grant was in response to recent federal monitoring of the local program and will be used to encourage professional development.
Sartin also said the Head Start program will follow a salary schedule which takes into account such things as education and years of service, similar to that of the salary schedule for other personnel in the parish school system.
The remaining funds will be for individual professional development.
Sartin noted that several staff members are set to retire, and other staff members are planning to go into education, some are getting a master’s, with still others interested in getting their master’s, with intentions to remain with Head Start. She said the incentives for continued education are planned, “so we can keep our teachers.”
Funding will also be used for upgrades in technology.
The total provided through the Quality Improvement Grant is $38,491.
A total increase of $103,857 will be added to the local Head Start program’s budget due to the new funding.
In other action, the School Board approved the school calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar for the upcoming school year will have the Christmas break beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, and extending through Jan. 3, with class resuming on Thursday, Jan. 4.
According to Supt. Gullatt, the change in scheduling for the Christmas holiday was at the request of employees because of the way the school system’s payroll lands. The school system operates on a four-day schedule.
The School Board also recognized those chosen as teachers and support staff members of the month. The honorees for April are Brooke Southern, Baskin School, Elementary Teacher of the Month; Theresa Quimby, Crowville School, Middle School Teacher of the Month; Karley Burgess, Franklin Parish High School, High School Teacher of the Month; and Jordan Barfield, Gilbert School, Support Personnel of the Month. Related photos can be found on Page 5A.
The School Board’s next scheduled meetings are April 25, for the agenda meeting, and May 2 for the regular board meeting.
