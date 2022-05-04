The subject of absenteeism among members of the Franklin Parish School Board was brought up by Board Member Tim Eubanks during the agenda meeting held April 26.
Eubanks was one of four members of the board present for the April 26 meeting. Also present were Eddie Ray Bryan, Alaina Nichols and School Board President Richard Kelly, making a quorum. School Board members Danny Davis, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mia Dunn were absent, but were expected to attend the May 3 regular meeting.
The meeting last week was called to set the agenda for the regular meeting.
Before the agenda meeting adjourned, Eubanks said he wanted to give the School Board “something to think about – something we’ve been kind of overlooking for a good while – the attendance of School Board members.”
Eubanks said the School Board needs to look at some kind of policy related to penalizing board members who do not show up.
“We’ve got to be held accountable for the money we are getting. We need to make some kind of policy,” Eubanks said.
Eubanks added, “We need to be held accountable. I say we, including myself.”
School Board members, with the exception of the board president, receive payments totaling $4,200 each for the year. The president receives $4,800 annually. The total annual cost for the school system is $30,000.
School Supt. John Gullatt said he had requested copies of policies from other School Boards and said he would share those policy examples with board members for their consideration. He noted that policies ranged from complicated to more simplified versions.
Gullatt said he personally preferred policies which were easier to understand, such as requiring a certain number of missed meetings to result in losing a certain amount of pay.
Bryan agreed that setting a policy was something which needed to be considered.
“We’re behind on that,” he said.
Eubanks asked that the matter be discussed during the next agenda meeting which is to be held May 24.
During the April 26 meeting, maintenance and finance committees were called into session with reports given.
During the finance committee, Rebecca Boquet, business manager, said she did get final MFP numbers for the year and noted that the parish school system lost another $254,000, something she noted was not uncommon among other systems.
“Almost every school district in the state was in the red,” Boquet said. “It was red all the way down. Everybody is losing students.”
As far as the overall financial picture, Boquet said she did expect the parish to be “in the red,” but said there were not enough numbers in at this time. She noted sales tax numbers were expected to come in last week.
Gullatt commented that if you cover up school system names, charter and private schools are the ones in the black.
“We haven’t lost as many this year or as much money this year to the charters as we usually do,” Boquet noted.
Boquet said there had been years when the school system lost $150,000-$160,000 or more.
Kelly commented it was not the charter system, but the way funding is handled in connection with requirements.
“What I am opposed to is if you are giving another person the same dollar with a different set of rules, and give the same tax dollars with a different set of rules. To me, that could be grounds for some type of class action suit. To me that’s not fair,” Kelly said.
Nichols asked about sales tax collections in relation to what is known as the 13th check.
Boquet said collections have been up some, but it still depends on the number of employees who participate.
School personnel can look forward to extra pay in the coming months. Payments related to the pandemic are expected to go out at the end of May and the 13th check, which is determined in part by sales tax collections, will follow.
During the maintenance session, Gullatt noted that drainage issues affecting the baseball field had been addressed. He also said efforts are being made to update intercom systems in schools.
In another matter, it was reported that work on bathrooms at Crowville School, which had been damaged by ice storms, was now complete. At Baskin, the possibility of constructing a basketball court and pavilion where the old school once stood is being considered.
The agenda set for this week’s regular meeting, which was set to take place Tuesday, included setting millage rates for 2022, a routine matter, and consideration of funding for COLA and Qualified Improvement for Franklin Parish Head Start, a federally funded program.
The School Board also made plans to invite coaches from the various sports teams, including softball, tennis, track and the new head football coach to be recognized as visitors for the upcoming meeting.
