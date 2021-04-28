A proposed 2021-22 school year calendar will be voted on May 6 at Franklin Parish School Board’s regular meeting.
School Board members announced the proposed calendar at their agenda meeting Monday night.
The annual timetable will feature a four-day work week passed by School Board members in their April meeting. The new schedule features a Tuesday through Friday schedule with students beginning school at 7:30 a.m. School days will end at 3:45 p.m.
The tentative calendar has the first day of school at Aug. 11 for pre-kindergarten, first, third, fifth, seventh, ninth and eleventh graders.
Aug. 12 will be the first day of school for kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth, eighth, tenth and twelfth graders.
Last day for students will be May 24 if School Board members pass the calendar.
Other notable dates in the potential calendar are fall break, Oct. 8 through Oct. 12; Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 through Nov. 30; Christmas, Dec. 17 through Jan. 4; and spring break, March 25 through April 5.
School Board members changed to the four-day work week as a cost-saving measure, a recruitment tool for new employees and to boost teacher attendance.
Total cost savings for the school system is estimated to be $213,337, according to School Board documents.
Majority of the savings come from utilities at $120,502 followed by gasoline at $43,936, according to School Board documents.
With a four-day work week, Franklin Parish can now compete with neighboring parishes with the same schedule on teacher recruitment, according to School Board documents.
The school system will also have a decrease in the number of days a substitute teacher is in the classroom with a four-day work week, according to School Board documents.
Meanwhile, School Board finances are “on track and pretty much the same” as previous months, said Rebecca Bouquet, business manager.
“The indirect cost we are getting from federal funds is helping us,” Bouquet said. “It is a little extra money not a huge amount of money but a little above and beyond what we have.”
Federal money for COVID-19 relief has been coming to the school system and giving the School Board a financial boost.
Sales tax collections have also remained steady.
“We are only about a $1,000 (in sales tax collection) more this year than we were last year,” Bouquet said.
Additionally, School Board officials are working on next year’s budget and will present School Board members a proposed budget in June’s regular meeting.
“We will advertise in the month of May for the public hearing,” Bouquet said. “In June, we will have our public hearing, and I will present to you a balanced budget.”
