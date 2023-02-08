The Franklin Parish School Board approved changes to the Pupil Progression Plan which bring the school system’s policy in line with a summer literacy policy adopted by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) last October.
The change affects third and fourth graders and is active for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The new policy coincides with the time frame for school systems to utilize pandemic relief funds.
Troy Bell, executive director of federal programs and academics for the school system, outlined the new requirements for members of the School Board during the board’s regular meeting Monday night, Feb. 6.
Under the new policy adopted by BESE, third and fourth grade students will take an end-of-year literacy assessment. Students who score below grade level will receive a minimum of 30 hours of focused literacy instruction during the summer. The instruction will be provided by teachers trained in the science of reading.
Students not on reading level and who do not participate in the summer program may be retained, or instead of retention, receive other means of support as determined by school officials and parents.
Last August, the Louisiana Department of Education’s literacy-focused accountability plan for grades K-2 was approved by BESE. The plan was the first to measure success for students in kindergarten through second grade.
In announcing the latest policy, State Supt. Dr. Cade Brumley said, “I’m most concerned about this year’s third and fourth graders. Their foundational school years were disrupted more than any other cohort and we must be all-hands-on-deck for their recovery.”
“This measure focuses additional support for these students and is another step in the right direction,” Brumley added.
Bell’s presentation on plans to help students improve their literacy skills followed recognition of students from throughout the parish who were named Students of the Year for the parish and for each of the parish’s public schools.
Brian Gunter, instructional supervisor, introduced students named Franklin Parish Students of the Year. Students chosen for the honor had to participate in interviews and prepare portfolios.
Recognized as recipients of the parish honors were Mollie McHand, Elementary; Leslie Jester, Junior High, and Dillan Bryan, High School.
Teachers of the Year were also honored during the meeting. Named Franklin Parish Teachers of the Year were elementary teacher Taffy Higdon, junior high teacher Diane Ferrington and Franklin Parish High School teacher Jessica Parker.
Bell also announced a new program which will honor teachers and support staff of the month. Presented plaques recognizing them as Teachers of the Month were kindergarten teacher Taylor Gill of Baskin School who has only been teaching for about six or seven months, Bell said; Canon Fletcher, eighth grade science and social studies teacher from Gilbert School who is in his sixth year as a teacher; and FPHS teacher Ryan Parks who has been teaching for 25 years.
The Support Staff of the Month honor went to Lacey Stein, secretary at Baskin School. Stein has been with the school system for 18 years.
Bell said the honorees for Teacher of the Month were selected by their individual school principals, with instructional coaches from the school system making the final decision. Support staff from each school were also nominated by their principals, with the final decision made by district staff.
Plaques which were donated by John and Heather Carroll were presented to each of the honorees. The Carrolls will also donate plaques for honorees for the remainder of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.