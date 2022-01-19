School closure announcements grew last week as the number of positive COVID-19 cases and other seasonal ailments began to add up.
Closures were announced for the Franklin Parish school system as well as for two private schools, Temple School and Family Community Christian School.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the entire state is considered high risk for community spread. For the period Dec. 30, 2021 through Jan. 5, LDH reported 14,158 new cases, and 10 deaths. Of the new cases reported for that time period, 2,173 resulted in hospitalizations, with 132 reported on ventilators.
The majority of new cases reported, according to information provided by LDH, are the Omicron variant, which made up 97 percent of the cases.
The state health agency reported 65 percent of the new cases statewide were among those not fully vaccinated, while 66 percent of the deaths, and 74 percent of the hospitalizations were among those not fully vaccinated.
The Franklin Parish school system announced Tuesday, Jan. 11, that Winnsboro Elementary and Head Start would close for the week. Then by Wednesday, Jan. 12, the decision was made to close for the remainder of the week, with classes expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Monday, Jan. 17, is traditionally a school holiday in memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. However, the parish school system now follows a four-day school week, with no classes scheduled on Mondays.
In a prepared statement, Superintendent John Gullatt said the School Board is “monitoring the health and wellness of all our students in the district. We are aware that our students and staff are being affected by the number of COVID-19 cases and other ailments such as colds, stomach viruses and flu. For this reason, the decision has been made to close Franklin Parish Schools on Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14.”
Gullatt also noted that meals would not be served on those dates. Meal service was initially provided at Winnsboro Elementary and Head Start with parents and guardians instructed to pick up meals at the school each morning for registered students.
Gullatt stated that time would be spent Thursday and Friday to “thoroughly clean all schools in an effort to offset the transferring of these illnesses.”
The superintendent encouraged those affected to use the time to rest and “to take adequate precautions to avoid any unnecessary exposure”
“We would like to thank our students, parents, and employees for their patience and understanding as we navigate through this season. Franklin Parish students and their well-being come first, and we will continue to make that our top priority,” Gullatt stated.
Officials with Temple School, which is operated by Temple Baptist Church, sent word the Winnsboro school which has classes for pre-k through kindergarten, as well as day care, would close on Tuesday, Jan. 11, with hopes of classes resuming Wednesday. But as the week progressed, the announcement was updated to say the school would remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the scheduled Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
An increase in the number of positive cases at Family Community Christian School led to the decision that the private school would also be closed until Jan. 18.
FCCS offers classes for pre-k through 12, as well as day care services.
LDH recommends the following steps for individuals experiencing COVID-like symptoms.
Individuals experiencing COVID-like symptoms:
• Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home for at least 5 days, except to get medical care. If you are fever free and you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving, you may leave home after 5 days, but you must wear a well-fitting mask when around others for an additional 5 days.
• Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.
• If you have an emergency warning sign (trouble breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion; inability to wake or stay awake; pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds), seek emergency care immediately.
• Stay in touch with your doctor. Older patients and individuals who have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should contact their physician early in the course of even mild illness.
• Tell your close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19:
The recommendation to test after exposure is to allow individuals who test positive to isolate quickly and prevent additional spread. Tests are a snapshot in time, and one negative test after exposure does not mean you will not test positive later. Individuals who have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 need to follow the most up-to-date quarantine guidance below, regardless of a negative test result or in the event they cannot access a test.
