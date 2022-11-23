The Franklin Parish school district maintained a “C” letter grade according to the recently released School Performance Score (SPS) posted by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE).
This reporting year marks a return to business as usual with regard to scoring following exceptions made as schools dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, simulated SPS scores, which did use actual data verified by school systems, but were not official results, were assigned.
School Superintendent John Gullatt said he and other school personnel are focused on the positive including growth seen in some schools, particularly Winnsboro Elementary, which includes grades pre-k through fifth.
“Winnsboro Elementary came out as top ten,” Gullatt said referring to the school’s growth index.
“We maintained our ‘C’ as a district. Obviously, we would like to be an ‘A’ or ‘B’,” Gullatt said.
In another recent positive, the parish was among the top districts for one-year growth in LEAP scores.
“As an educator, that’s what you want to strive for. As long as we are headed in the right direction,” Gullatt said.
After the holiday breaks, focus will again turn to testing.
“After the Christmas break, we’re back in test mode,” Gullatt said.
Asked what he considered key to continued growth going forward, Gullatt said the focus is on retaining qualified staff at all levels of the school system.
“We’ve been able to do this through supplements and stipends,” Gullatt said.
The school’s systems’ executive director of federal programs and academics, Troy Bell, added that sign-on bonuses offered to certified employees have also helped the school system in that regard.
“We strive to retain and recruit the best teachers we can attract to our district,” he added.
In addition, the school system has also been implementing new programs and policies to help support continued growth.
Both Gullatt and Bell expressed appreciation for the efforts made by school staff and said they recognized the stress the staff has labored under to achieve improvements.
“We are thankful for the dedication to improving the academic success of our district,” Bell said.
The School Performance Score (SPS) is reported on a scale from zero to 150 and measure’s how well schools perform in various indices. At the elementary school level, 70 percent of the score is based on assessment index, with 65 percent of the score on that index for schools which include elementary and middle schools.
Twenty-five percent of the SPS at the elementary and junior high levels is attributed to a growth index. The scoring system also incorporates an interests and opportunities index.
A more complicated system is used at the high school level where 12.5 percent is from the assessment index and the lion’s share of the score is from ACT/WorkKeys and strength of diploma, accounting for 25 percent each, and cohort graduation rate, 20 percent.
Drop out rates affect the graduation rate.
School-by-school scores show Winnsboro Elementary, which is still graded as an “F”, went from 20.4 in the 2021 Simulated SPS to 38.8 for the 2022 SPS. The 2019 SPS was 30.2 for that school.
Gilbert and Crowville schools, which include K-8, both maintained a “C” letter grade, but also showed improvement over the previous year’s simulated scores. Gilbert went from 57.6 in 2021 to 67.6 in 2022, while Crowville’s SPS rose from 59.6 to 65.7.
The respective 2019 scores were: Gilbert, 63.6 and Crowville, 67.7.
Baskin School, which also includes grades K-8, went from 52.7 in 2021, to 59.7 in 2022. Baskin’s 2019 SPS was 58.7.
The parish’s other K-8 school, Fort Necessity School, declined in letter grade. That school’s 2021 simulated SPS was 54.5, while the 2022 SPS was 52.5. In 2019, the letter grade assigned to Fort Necessity was a “B” and the SPS was 75.3.
Statewide, the majority of Louisiana school systems showed improvement, according to LDOE. The statewide SPS is now reported as the same as before the pandemic, at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022.
“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” said Louisianas State Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward – that’s the challenge we must meet.”
Last year a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021. When compared to last year’s simulated score, Louisiana improved 1.8 points to 77.1. Statewide, 48 of the 63 traditional public school systems included in the LDOE press release showed improvement from 2021 to 2022. Thirty Louisiana school systems have now equaled or improved their SPS when compared to 2019.
This year marks the first time interests and opportunities have been used to measure schools in official school performance scores. The new indicator, originally approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) in 2018 for implementation in 2019-20, measures whether schools are providing students with access to a well-rounded education that exposes them to a range of learning activities. It accounts for five percent of the school performance score formulance.
Performance data is available now on the LDOE website. Performance scores will be available on the Louisiana School and Center finder by the end of 2022.
