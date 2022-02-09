A conservative approach to budgeting meant the Franklin Parish School District ended the fiscal year almost break even, but unfunded liabilities for retirement systems and health care costs for retirees mean a negative bottom line for the net position.
Freddy Smith, CPA with the Baton Rouge accounting firm Postlethwaite and Netterville, explained the public school system’s financial picture during the school board’s regular meeting held Feb. 1. Smith was at the meeting to go over the audit report for Fiscal Year 2021.
All members of the seven-member board, along with School Superintendent John Gullatt, were present for the meeting.
Smith pointed out that the general fund showed a $900,000 surplus for the year, but when funds were consolidated, there was a “slight loss” for the year of $80,000.
“So that’s actually a good result. You guys are generally conservative in your budget,” he told School Board members. “Usually, you adopt basically a break-even budget.”
Smith added the $80,000 net loss included a lot of things that can not be controlled, such as the liability for pensions.
While there was good news in the unmodified report on the fiscal year which ended June 30, 2021, Smith pointed out that a comparison of the school system’s net position from year-to-year over the past four years paints the same picture.
“Your liabilities out way your assets at a point in time. So that’s not a good picture,” he said.
“The net position is a more comprehensive look, economic look of the condition of the school system,” Smith told School Board members.
“We focus on the bigger picture,” he said.
Pointing to a printed graph depicting the negative bottom line, Smith said, “The picture is the same no matter what year you are looking at.”
But putting the financial picture in context he said, “Every school district in the state looks like this.”
Smith explained that accounting rules now require the school system take unfunded liability of the teacher’s retirement system and school employees retirement system and record that as a portion of unfunded liability.
“We all know the teacher’s retirement system is unfunded,” he said.
“The reason you pay 25 to 30 percent in any given year as a contribution to that system, as opposed to 7.6 percent that private systems pay for social security, is you are trying to dig yourself out of that hole,” Smith said.
The school system is required to record a similar liability for health insurance of retirees before they become eligible for Medicare, Smith said.
Looking at revenues and expenditures, Smith noted that looking at revenues across all funds, about 48 percent comes from Minimum Foundation Program (MFP), with federal grants accounting for around $24 million.
Included in federal funding are Title I and ESSER funds. ESSER funds are grants related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With regards to expenditures, Smith pointed out that what he referred to as the “lions share” of expenditures comes from salaries and benefits.
“When and if you need to impact your budget, the biggest impact is people,” he said.
In another area, the school system reported a General Fund reserve of $8.3 million, and a reserve of $7.5 million in other funds, Smith said.
“On your general fund, fund balance, $8.3 million, that comes to about 30 percent of your annual expenditures, that is a good healthy fund balance,” he said.
However, Smith pointed out the School Board actually adopted a policy that says 15 percent is a maximum for the reserve.
“You are well above that maximum,” he said.
Smith told School Board members they would need to take a look at revising their policy and said that in his personal opinion, 15 percent for a reserve was a bit low.
When asked about recommendations, Smith said most parishes set a reserve of around 20 or 30 percent.
Looking at the excess funds in reserve, School Board member Danny Davis asked about using some of the excess for teacher pay raises to help the parish compete with surrounding parishes which offer better salaries.
Smith cautioned against spending what was essentially one-time money for something that would be an on-going expense. He said the School Board would need to get with their attorneys before considering even a one-time supplement using the reserve funds.
Smith noted that the financial statements reviewed in the report are the administration’s.
“They keep books and records, our job as auditors, is to come in and check them,” Smith said. “If you want to think of it in an academic or educational setting – we give a grade. That grade that we gave is a good one. We gave an unmodified opinion on these things.”
He explained that means they are in the right format and fairly presented, they are accurate.
Although there were no material weaknesses identified related to fiscal matters, the report does point out that a sampling of tracking of high school students who have left the system showed that information on one student from the sampling was not recorded.
The U.S. Department of Education and the Louisiana Department of Education through which Title 1 funds pass require that school systems report graduation rate data. As part of that requirement, verification is required to show that students who leave the local system continue their education elsewhere.
