Franklin Parish School Board staff were busy crunching numbers last week as school employees wait in anticipation of a possible November supplemental paycheck and additional pandemic-related pay.
Rebecca Boquet, business manager for the parish school system, told School Board members at their agenda meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, final numbers had to be calculated before any figures could be announced in relation to extra November pay.
“We are still running numbers on that,” she said.
Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, the School Board’s vice president, presided initially as Board President Richard Kelly had advised he would be in attendance, but would arrive after the scheduled start time of 5 p.m. Kelly did arrive for the meeting. School Board members Danny Davis and Mia Dunn were absent.
The supplemental pay comes from the general fund, and while Boquet was not able to give a precise answer at the agenda meeting about supplemental pay, she was able to tell the board that according to the balance sheet, “the fund balance was pretty good,” despite increased expenses for such things as utility and insurance costs.
“But you have to remember you need about three months operating expenses. We are just a little bit above that,” Boquet said.
Boquet noted the school system is spending more because of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds than would normally be spent, explaining the school system pays out, then gets money back.
“You have to have a healthy bank balance in order to do that,” she said.
Boquet said some school districts have had to borrow money to make that happen.
In another matter related to salaries, updated salary schedules were placed on the agenda for the Nov. 1 regular meeting. The updates reflect salary increases approved by the state.
“This year it was a pretty decent one from the state,” Boquet said regarding the state-approved increases.
A $1,500 pay raise was approved for teachers, and $750 for support staff.
Comparing budget figures from September 2021 to September 2022, Boquet noted plant operation expenses, which includes utilities, are up.
“It’s increased a lot just since last year this time, and it was high last year,” she said, noting that while some increases had been experienced in the past, “It’s considerably higher now.”
Reviewing budget figures which had been presented to the board, School Board member Alaina Nichols noted transportation services were down some. Boquet said part of the reduction was due to gas prices being down, but pointed out the school system had also lost some bus drivers
“Our insurance is higher than normal. Insurance didn’t go down,” Boquet added.
In other business, committee reports were presented during the agenda meeting. During the maintenance committee report, Supt. John Gullatt told board members that dirt work done at Baskin School to help with drainage had been completed.
“It appears everything went well there,” Gullatt said.
Gullatt said that crews were asked to move next to Winnsboro Elementary to address problems there.
In another matter related to maintenance, Gullatt said the search is on to find a 20-ton AC unit to replace one at the central office which had gone out.
Gullatt said ceiling tiles went up at Fort Necessity School and similar work was expected to begin at Gilbert.
In regard to pending construction projects, Gullatt informed the board that quotes and bids had been coming in for a building behind the central office which will house records, and a concession stand.
In addition to matters related to salaries, the upcoming regular board meeting was expected to finally address policy updates which had been held for clarification, special ed cameras, an intercom system for Fort Necessity School, and an executive session related to Supt. John Gullatt’s evaluation.
A second matter which was initially proposed for discussion in an executive session during the regular session, related to investigations into allegations of misconduct at the Franklin Parish High vs. Carroll football game, was addressed at the agenda meeting.
At Gullatt’s suggestion, the board agreed to go into executive session at the Oct. 25 meeting for updates on that matter. No action was taken on that issue when the board returned to open session.
The board approved the agenda for the regular meeting with the change related to the executive session, and added a cooperative endeavor agreement previously discussed regarding a walking trail in Crowville, and a pending proposed agreement with the Town of Winnsboro for use of school property at Winnsboro Elementary.
