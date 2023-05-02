A pandemic services payment for employees of the Franklin Parish school system was among items set to be placed on the agenda for the School Board’s upcoming regular meeting.
The agenda meeting was held April 25 with the regular meeting set to take place Tuesday, May 2.
School Supt. John Gullatt said the payments would be $2,000 for certified teachers and $1,000 for non-certified teachers and support staff. The payments are expected to go out this month.
School employees have received similar payments in the past, with Troy Bell, executive director of federal programs and academics, noting that, if approved by the board, the payment would be the sixth payment, bringing the total given to individual employees to $9,000. The payments include $1,500 given to employees in November 2022.
“We want to highlight some of the positive things going on around here,” Bell said.
Bell also noted that not all school systems chose to use the pandemic funds for teacher pay incentives.
The pandemic services payments are funded from the American Rescue Plan Act. Next year, 2024, will be the last year for the special funding which is set to end. Bell said school employees could see another payment in November as well.
Board member Matt Stephens questioned the payment difference for certified versus uncertified teachers and said he would prefer that all teachers receive the same amount, whether certified or not.
But Gullatt said the boost in payment for certified teachers served to encourage those who had not earned certification to do so.
“It has worked in the past to get those teachers on board,” Gullatt said. He said some had worked 18-20 years and had not tried to get certified.
The move to incentivize certification was made in 2021.
Board member Alaina Nichols, who is a teacher in another system, said she thought it was “a great idea” and noted there were opportunities for certification which were not available in the past.
Board member Richard Kelly also noted that the salary schedule for certified teachers includes additional pay.
Gullatt said after the funds run out, the school system will look at how to continue it in the future.
Among other items set for consideration for the agenda meeting were millage rates and a bid for cafeteria equipment.
Business Manager Ellen Lane told board members no change is to be considered regarding the millage rates since the maximum has been reached. The School Board levies a total of 24.83 mils which includes 4.540 mils for Aid to Education, 4.620, Constitutional and 15.67 mils for Renovation and Operation.
The School Board let bids for cafeteria equipment which includes a warming and proofing cabinet, tilting skillet, and serving lines for Gilbert, Franklin Parish High School and Winnsboro Elementary. The total price for the equipment is $279,147. The time frame for delivery and installation ranges from four to eight weeks, depending on the equipment.
The School Board only received one bid for the equipment and that the bid came from a company the school system had done business with in the past, according to Gullat.
A matter which was originally set for consideration, that of funding a trip for Winnsboro Elementary students to a three-week STEM camp at Dillard University in New Orleans, was taken off the table after Gullatt expressed concerns over safety and the length of stay and cost.
Winnsboro Elementary teacher Nelda Lawrence and a student were visitors at the board’s April 10 meeting about the opportunity offered at Dillard with Lawrence making a request for the School Board to consider approving expenses related to those for chaperones.
The three-week program was to be funded in part by a grant from Verizon, but the school system’s requested share of expenses was about $30,000.
After discussion about possible alternatives for a similar program School Board member Danny Davis, who said his daughter teaches at Grambling, brought up a program offered there which might be more feasible.
Speaking of the funding request, Bell told School Board members that Title I would not approve spending the amount requested for a program which was limited to one school, but could cover expenses for a program which would be open to students parishwide.
Gullatt said while he was not against such a program, his thought was to consider an alternative to the plan that would be more feasible at less cost. He said there were still unknown items for something which would be taking place in June.
There are other STEM programs which would be closer, Gullatt advised. He said the plan is to do a little more research into possible programs.
Nichols asked about the possibility of programs which might get the whole parish involved.
“The idea of this is well worth it,” Gullatt said about the program. “I think her heart is in the right place, I think we could find a more feasible place to do it at less cost.”
In other action, committee reports led the agenda meeting. During the maintenance report, Gullatt said various projects related to maintenance and improvements were going well. Among the issues being addressed is one related to HVAC issues in Franklin Parish High School’s athletic field house.
Gullatt said a plan is in place to replace HVAC equipment, with the next step being financing the work.
The financial report was to be presented during the regular meeting Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.