After 13 years and $25 million spent, the Franklin Parish school system’s building renovation program is approaching its final stages.
The announcement was made by Superintendent Lanny Johnson at the School Board’s agenda meeting Monday.
Work continues at Franklin Parish High School’s band room and gym while contractors finish up their punch list at Winnsboro Elementary and Fort Necessity schools, Johnson said. The School Board’s last bid, Franklin Parish High School’s track refurbishing, will be approved.
In the next few weeks, a surface will be installed at FPHS’s gym. Currently, hallways and restrooms are being refurbished, and the gym’s interior is being painted.
Additionally, carpet has been laid, and lights are being installed in the band room.
“We had a list of items that we were going to do at every school, and we did those,” Johnson said. “We even added some items. It is important that we had a list, and I am most proud we did all the items on the list.”
While reviewing renovations, Johnson again warned School Board members of increased utility costs at the schools due to air conditioning the gyms but said measures had been taken to help alleviate some of the costs.
“We are buying some buses and that will relieve $125,000 in lease payments,” Johnson said. “That will help you pay for the air conditioning.”
Twelve buses will be bought in three years, Johnson said. Franklin Parish schools operate 60 buses.
“This frees up cash for other operations like for paying utilities,” said Rebecca Boquet, business manager.
In a related matter, Johnson reiterated his reluctancy to restore Baskin High School.
“I just want to point out that I made an effort to restore that school, but looking back it was probably a blessing we didn’t restore it because we don’t need it,” Johnson said. “We don’t need it for classrooms. We don’t need it for kids.”
Johnson said it would take major renovation, costing some $5 million to restore the 93-year-old building.
School Board members are waiting for better weather to begin the possible demolition and a demolition approval from Department of Environmental Quality while the Restoration of the Old Baskin High School Building group look for possible renovation funds. School Board members are eyeing May as a possible demolition date.
“We have worked tirelessly on getting all of the necessary information needed to apply for grants, continuances and donations to relieve the Board of any cost pertaining to stopping the demolition, covering the hole that was dug in the old ball field for the burial of the building, restoration and purposes and uses for the building that we feel will be very beneficial to the Board, Village of Baskin and our Franklin Parish school system,” said Justin Lord, committee chairman Restoration of the Old Baskin High School Building said in the School Board’s September meeting.
Members of the group are Lord; Kathryn Olivo, secretary; Angie Pierce, treasurer and Mandy Moroni, coordinator.
Safety issues related to the building were the forefront of conversation while discussing Baskin High School building during the agenda meeting.
“You have a deep hole (to bury building rubble), and it is filling up with water,” said School Board member Tim Eubanks, citing the hole as a safety issue.
The School Board currently owes McMurray Dirt and Demolition of Winnsboro $8,500 to “cover the hole and do what work he has done,” Johnson said. “That is like throwing $8,500 in the trash can.”
Estimated cost for demolition is $75,000.
“I understand the sentimental value of it, and (Restoration of the Old Baskin High School Building) is going to get eight months to do what you got to do,” said Richard Kelly, School Board president, “Come May, there is a contract signed. We have a deal made and if you don’t get it together that building is going in the hole.”
Meanwhile, the School Board has scheduled a Nov. 19 special meeting to review applications and determine who to interview for the superintendent’s position.
Johnson recently announced his retirement and has set January as his official retirement date.
The School Board’s agenda meeting is also scheduled for Nov. 19. A Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. deadline was set to receive applications for the retiring Johnson.
During December’s regular School Board meeting, a new superintendent will be appointed.
