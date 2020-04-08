Graduation and school information are forthcoming to Franklin Parish students and parents, said Wiley McClary, assistant superintendent.
School officials have been in online and phone meetings throughout the week with Louisiana Department of Education personnel to try to develop a plan to administer information and provide curriculum for in-home study.
“I just got off the phone with parish principals on how to give parents in-home study material,” McClary said. “We are going to have a variety of ways (to deliver curriculum) that will be specific to each school.”
McClary said handouts may be in order for some areas due to poor internet connection, but he assured parents will be given up-to-date information when it becomes available.
“Principals and teachers are working right now to put together study material,” McClary said.
After developing material and specific guidelines, information concerning local students and school-related instructions will be posted on individual school websites, the School Board website and published in The Franklin Sun possibly after Easter, McClary said.
Additionally, school systems received guidelines to ensure high school seniors will graduate, according to a Louisiana Department of Education release.
McClary advised some state-level guidelines were “flexible” concerning how local school systems administer them.
Locally, Franklin Parish school system will determine if students have demonstrated proficiency in grade-level content to award credit and provide options to students who have not. It will also decide to award that credit by letter grade or by simple “pass” and “fail” grades.
Additionally, Franklin Parish school system will continue to plan graduation ceremonies and determine class rankings, according to the guidelines.
Seniors do not have to take standardized tests or achieve industry-based credentials (IBCs) to earn a diploma were included in the state guidelines. The spring LEAP 2025 assessment window has been cancelled, and the requirement has been waived for currently enrolled seniors who will graduate by Aug. 31.
Department of Education guidelines provided information to students regarding Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) scholarships and recaps various regulatory flexibilities granted by the state Board of elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the Board of Regents, governor and U.S. Department of Education to make graduation possible.
Academic eligibility requirements for TOPS are unchanged, according to the Department of Education guidelines.
Seniors currently taking dual-enrollment courses have completion options. Student will be allowed to continue a course via distance learning options through the higher education institution and earn credit when the course ends, according to the guidelines.
While Louisiana’s financial aid access policy has been waived this year, students are still encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
The guidelines come after weeks of consultation with school system leaders, said Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education.
"We appreciate the efforts to both support the education of our high school seniors and their on-time completion as well. We look forward to welcoming this Class of 2020 into our Louisiana colleges and universities in the fall," Reed said. "We want the graduates and their parents to know we are proud of their accomplishments, aware of the challenges they have faced and stand committed to support their successful transition to college."
