A survey geared toward collecting information from parents and school employees has been uploaded on the Franklin Parish School Board’s website.
The anonymous survey, found at www.fpsb.us, will be available until July 23 and asks parents 10 basic questions. The School Board requests a parent or guardian submit a separate survey for each child enrolled in Franklin Parish schools.
“In order to plan for the upcoming school year, it is important for us to hear from you, our parents and guardians, about your preferences,” according to the survey’s opening page. “At this time, we do not know all the details, guidance and restrictions schools will be under due to COVID-19. Your input will help guide our plans to provide high-quality educational experiences for all students.”
Questions range from the parent’s preference of face-to-face campus or online learning to transportation and child nutrition. The survey also questions the availability of internet access and if the child partakes in specialized services.
In the employee survey, the Franklin Parish School Board seeks the opinion in various topics such as comfort level of Centers for Disease Control (CDC) safety protocols and providing instruction in virtual, hybrid, face-to-face or online meeting settings.
The survey also asks employees their plans for the 2020-21 school year based on possible scenarios, their professional development and their opinions on various concerns.
Both surveys have a place where participants may leave additional comments, concerns or feedback.
Last week, area schools announced an online virtual school option would be made available to Franklin Parish students for 2020-21. Applications would be available Aug. 1 although plans for reopening schools and online options have not been finalized at press time.
Meanwhile, the School Board’s regular meeting, scheduled July 20 at 4 p.m., was delayed until today (July 22) at 3:30 p.m. due to illness not
related to COVID-19.
On the agenda is the possible adoption of 2020 millage rates, consider a cooperative endeavor agreement with Workforce Development and possible policy updates.
Additionally, School Board members will consider the Louisiana Legislative Auditor compliance questionnaire.
