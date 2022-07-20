June was a busy month for the Franklin Parish School system as the business offices worked on finalizing numbers for the end of the fiscal year and maintenance and construction projects got underway.
The updates were presented during the regular meeting of the School Board held Monday, July 12.
Business Manager Rebecca Boquet reported expense and revenue numbers were still coming in.
“We’ve been crunching numbers during the month of June,” Boquet said.
Boquet noted in July the school system was still getting money and indirect costs for grants and some bills were still pending for June.
“We don’t have all of our expenses in; we don’t have all of our revenues in,” Boquet told the School Board.
She pointed out that July sales tax collections will actually be for the month of June.
“We’re still trying to pull all of our numbers together,” Boquet said.
“Preliminary, it’s very close. We may eek out a little above zero,” she added.
Boquet said the last number she had reported that the school system expected to receive in indirect costs related to grants was $750,000 and the latest number was $956,000.
“I should be able to give you a pretty good number in August,” she said.
Boquet also noted the school system has had to make adjustments related to medical and other expenses as a result of an accident involving a school bus.
“It’s been costly,” Boquet said.
In regard to construction projects, Supt. John Gullatt pointed out new energy-efficient lights in the board room and said new ceiling tile grids are still to come.
Gullatt said the gym at Fort Necessity now has a red tin roof. The roof was damaged during storms.
Roof work at the School Board complex is also underway.
Gullatt also pointed out work on what he termed the track building, as well as the press box at the football stadium and press box and concession stand at the girls’ softball field.
“All the things we discussed over the year with ESSER funds are now beginning to get started,” Gullatt said.
Gullatt said there had been some delays due to weather and finding people to do the work, but that progress was being made.
“We are making progress. Not as fast as I would want and not as fast as you would want, but it’s going without very much delay,” Gullatt said.
In addition, Gullatt noted that work on replacing the sewer plant at Baskin was expected to begin soon. The existing system will be going until the new one goes on line.
Gullatt also reported that there had been some gains in student count, but noted that the numbers are typically fluid.
Gullatt said a BESE meeting was scheduled July 18 in Monroe related to proposed changes in the scoring system for public schools, with a vote set to take place in August.
“I see nothing on the horizon slowing it down,” Gullatt said.
Personnel wise, Gullatt said the school system was down a few, and added that in the future he would not allow any more parish transfers from one school to another.
“I’m going to stop that and try to get a handle on it,” he said.
He said in the future proposed transfers would have to come through his office and that of Assistant Supt. LaTanga Blackson, who will have to approve the transfers.
“You are painting a picture that is really not there,” he said referring to the appearance that teachers have left the system, but are actually at another school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.