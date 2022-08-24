The Franklin Parish school system is keeping a close look at finances in anticipation of the time when ESSER funds are no longer available.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) is provided by the federal government through the American Rescue Plan to help schools recuperate from issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are distributed through the Louisiana Department of Education. ESSER ends September, 2024, and 2022-23 is last full year of ESSER.
Rebecca Boquet, business manager, told members of the School Board at their regular meeting Aug. 9 that numbers on financial reports are not indicative of normal funding received to support schools.
“Because of the ESSER funds, the last couple of years, the numbers are not normal,” Boquet told board members as she went over reports which presented a three-year comparison.
Indirect costs, which are related to costs of administering the grant program locally, were listed on the report as “other sources of funds” and make up a large part of the extra funding which has benefited the system.
“Last year, ‘20 through ‘21, and this year, ’21 through 22, we had an abnormally high indirect cost because of ESSER funds,” Boquet explained.
Pointing out net gain, Boquet told the board that they have to take into consideration that indirect costs inflated numbers.
She noted that for 2019-20, figures showed an excess of $535,000; and 2021 was a large number, $927,000, which included a lot of indirect costs from ESSER funds.
If reduced by the excess $535,000, the number would have been a lot smaller, she explained.
“This year, you see where we are. We are at $220,000. If you take away the excess, we would have had about a $650,000 loss. So, we would have been in the negative,” Boquet said.
“Some measures have been taken to try to bring things in line, so we are watching,” She added.
She said that while there is some good news, plans still have to be made.
“The good news is we are still in the positive, but we have to plan for that time when we don’t have those ESSER funds to hold up the General Fund,” Boquet said. “So, we have to make adjustments. We have to think about the future and what we can plan on. Our budget has always been very, very close.”
Boquet also stressed the importance of student count as it affects school funding. She noted that at one point due to pipeline activity the student count had risen by about 200, but that hasn’t happened in several years.
“It’s all about students and how many students are enrolled,” she said.
Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) funds allocated by the state for public schools are based on student count. MFP funds make up a large part of school funding.
“That’s where the bulk of our money comes from. Our tax base doesn’t generate enough to support us, the way, say Ouachita Parish, the way they can manage their money,” Boquet explained.
Looking at budget comparisons, Boquet noted that revenues and expenses as compared to the budget showed about a three percent variance.
“Our revenues were understated by about three percent; our expenses were over about three percent of what we predicted, that’s pretty close,” Boquet said.
A variance of five percent or more would require that the budget be revised.
Boquet touched on special revenue funds, provided by ad valorem taxes, and noted that there is some money remaining which is being used for school bus repairs, maintenance such as roof repairs or painting and small building projects.
The business manager also noted that federal funds help provide school supplies.
She said that a lot of federal funds have been used to pay for hand, bacterial wipes, paper towels, pencils, notebooks, etc.
School Supt. John Gullatt said the school system does what it can to help alleviate some of the expenses which fall on parents.
“We do spend a lot on supplies for children so parents won’t (have to) get it. Gas is up, food, you name it,” Gullatt said.
