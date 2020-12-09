Franklin Parish schools are transitioning to new Center of Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for COVID-19 control, said Superintendent John Gullatt.
Gullatt explained the guidelines at Franklin Parish School Board’s regular meeting Monday.
The new CDC guidelines will shorten quarantine periods from 14 days to 10 days, or as few as 7 days with a negative test to those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“I believe this is a move in a better direction,” Gullatt said. “A lot stays the same. Hand washing stays the same. All the protocols that have been in place since March remains the same.”
Gullatt told School Board members schools have seen a “small number of kids who have tested positive but a large number go home because of contact tracing.”
In Franklin Parish, more teachers and paraprofessionals than students have tested positive for COVID-19, Gullatt said.
“It has run its course through our communities and hopefully we’ll get on the downside of it in a few weeks,” Gullatt said. “Don’t pay any attention to the rumor mill that the government is going to shut us down before Christmas. Those numbers from Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales won’t be out for another two weeks and that puts us right at Christmas break.”
In a response to the news, State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said the updated guidance would ensure schools could remain open.
"We support the decision of the Louisiana Department of Health to align guidance with the updated recommendations made by the CDC,” Brumley said. “It's important that our schools are open and functioning properly. The LDOE and our school leaders will continue to work alongside health officials to mitigate the spread of the virus. Thanks to the work of our educators, we have been able to avoid widespread closures. Our schools have not been found to be 'super spreaders' of this virus and we're thankful for this. We believe continued adherence to our mitigation efforts such as group sizes, face coverings, physical distancing, and hand washing are critically important. We must remain vigilant until this pandemic ends - especially now during the holiday season.”
In related news, Franklin Parish received approximately 1,200 Chromebooks for possible virtual learning students.
Gullatt said the arrival of the new Chromebooks better prepares local schools in case Louisiana goes back to Phase 1.
“We are in much better shape now than we were two weeks ago if we get scaled back to Phase 1,” Gullatt said. “We now have some devices. We just got to get some WiFi.”
Meanwhile, School Board members unanimously voted for guidelines on virtual student conduct.
Under the guidelines, virtual students are expected to have a designated work area in their home cleared of everything other than what they need for class; recording devices must be positioned to allow teachers to observe both working space and students; eating and drinking will not be allowed during virtual courses.
Also included in the guidelines, students must be isolated from individuals and pets; electronic devices should not be kept or used within the visible working area unless utilized for instruction; students should seek guidance from instructors regarding best methods of communicating; students are to remain positively engaged and behavior that is disruptive will be addressed using progressive discipline measures.
Students are also to wear appropriate dress that does not distract from the virtual learning process.
Additionally, School Board members agreed to accept a bid from Robertson’s Produce of Monroe for its fresh produce in school cafeterias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.