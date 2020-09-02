Area public schools received minimum damage from Hurricane Laura, according to Superintendent John Gullatt.
Some buildings received shingle damage while Crowville and Baskin campuses reported trees down, Gullatt said Monday during a School Board agenda meeting.
“We received very minimum damage,” Gullatt said. “All and all, nothing major. We came out unscathed. We were very lucky in the big scheme of things.”
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish school staff may qualify for 10 additional sick days if he or she is quarantined, quarantined by a doctor or caring for someone who is quarantined, according to Jon Guice with Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice, LLP, of Monroe. Guice was on hand Monday to explain the new Federal mandate.
“We (currently) get 10 days according to state law and those accumulate,” Guice said. “But, these are 10 extra days that if you are unfortunately stricken with the disease and have to be quarantined, then you are covered and do not have to use any of your (original) days.”
Currently, the federally mandated “COVID sick days” are set to expire Dec. 31, according to Guice.
Old Baskin High School building
Additionally, School Board members are scheduled to hear from members of the Restoration of the Old Baskin High School Building on options for the structure.
The group has been working to save the building which is in dire shape after not being used on a regular basis for 15 years. Water damage caused by incomplete roof work in 2009 led to deterioration in the
auditorium while the majority of its windows are broken and bricks are missing.
Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP) has joined forces with the committee in search for funding and developing ideas for future building use. In 2009, LTHP listed Baskin High School on Louisiana’s Most Endangered Historic Places.
In an earlier School Board meeting in October 2019, Brian Davis, LTHP executive director, said building renovations could cost $1.5 million to $2 million.
In Monday’s meeting, Guice gave School Board members an option overview for the building.
“There are several options, none of which may be suitable to everyone,” Guice said.
First option would be to take it down, Guice said. Second option would be for the Franklin Parish School Board to “do something with it.”
“Money as it is that is not an option,” Guice said.
Third option would be to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with another entity so they could make the repairs.
In a January meeting, School Board members agreed to a cooperative endeavor agreement with Louisiana Preservation Alliance, Inc. (LPA).
According to the cooperative endeavor agreement, LPA could begin restoration assessments of the building. The agreement was unanimously approved by School Board members with a motion from Eddie Ray Bryan and seconded by Tim Eubanks.
LPA will pay for contractors to analyze the building’s structure, investigate future uses and restoration funding sources such as grants, according to the agreement.
Fourth option would be to sell it.
“That leaves you with someone else being right in the heart and soul of your campus without you having control over it,” Guice said. “As your lawyer, I have to tell you that could be problematic.”
Fifth option would be to sell it to someone and allow them to take it down to reclaim and repurpose the materials.
“If a building is renovated on an active school campus you are very limited on when and what you can do,” Bryan said.
Members of Restoration of the Old Baskin High School Building committee are Justin Lord, committee chairman; Kathryn Olivo, secretary; Angie Pierce, treasurer and Mandy Moroni, coordinator.
The two-story brick building, built in 1926, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 on merits of its architecture and place in regional social history. Some 95,000 American properties have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places since its inception in 1966.
In 2009, Louisiana Trust for Historical Preservation (LTHP) donated money to the Franklin Parish School Board for preservation of the building. The School Board agreed not to demolish the building for 10 years. On August 10, 2019 the 10 years were complete.
