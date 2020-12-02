Franklin Parish public schools have fared well overall with the COVID-19 virus spread, according to Superintendent John Gullatt.
Gullatt discussed prevention measures for schools and athletics at the Franklin Parish School Board agenda meeting Monday.
Crowville School currently has the largest numbers of teachers and paraprofessionals with the COVID-19. Virus numbers at Winnsboro Elementary, Fort Necessity and Gilbert schools have “leveled off,” said Gullatt.
Franklin Parish High School has been “holding strong,” Gullatt said.
“We’ve had a few people test positive over the break, but yet we also have the ones that were positive before the break now rotating back in,” Gullatt said.
Gullatt praised the efforts of school employees.
“For the most part, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, principals, teachers have done a pretty good job,” Gullatt said. “Even though our parish is on the uptick, our schools have done a good job at sanitizing and keeping up with things. I’m happy with that.”
Gullatt said his administration is keeping a close watch on Gov. John Bel Edwards phase mandates on social distancing, especially the difference between Phase 2 and an “enhanced” Phase 2.
“What Phase 2 means to (schools) is totally different than what Phase 2 means to the casino or stores or the bar owner,” Gullatt said. “Mainly, athletics went from playing to a screeching halt because Phase 2 means no physical contact. He came back and said it was enhanced Phase 2.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards last week moved Louisiana from Phase 3 of the White House-approved guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 back to Phase 2, while noting that local school officials still will have the final say on whether and how to hold in-person classes. Maximum capacity for restaurants, gyms and most retailers was scaled back from 75 percent to 50 percent, while churches will stay at 75 percent.
Indoor gatherings under Phase 2 are limited to no more than 75 people, while outdoor gatherings will be capped at 150 people. Crowds at sporting events will be limited to 25 percent of normal capacity. The state requirement to wear face coverings stays in place.
On Monday, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) President Sandy Holloway said Louisiana school systems can stay in Phase 3, even though the rest of the state has moved to a modified version of Phase 2.
BESE in July approved minimum health and safety standards for opening K-12 schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The standards vary depending on which of the three phases the state is in at a given time; the lower the phase, the more stringent the precautions.
For example, maximum group sizes range from 10 to 25 to 50, while bus capacity runs from 25 percent to 50 percent to 75 percent. While inside a school, adults and students in grades 3 through 12 must wear a face covering “to the greatest extent possible.”
Current guidelines call for a 14-day quarantine for someone who has been in close proximity to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, School Board members are scheduled to vote on guidelines for virtual student conduct in their Dec. 7 regular meeting.
Under the guidelines, virtual students are expected to have a designated work area in their home cleared of everything other than what they need for class; recording devices must be positioned to allow teachers to observe both working space and students; eating and drinking will not be allowed during virtual courses.
Also included in the guidelines, students must be isolated from individuals and pets; electronic devices should not be kept or used within the visible working area unless utilized for instruction; students should seek guidance from instructors regarding best methods of communicating; students are to remain positively engaged and behavior that is disruptive will be addressed using progressive discipline measures.
Students are also to wear appropriate dress that does not distract from the virtual learning process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.