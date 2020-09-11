Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder and Sen. Glen Womack are scheduled to be guest speakers Sept. 16 at two events sponsored by the Winnsboro - Franklin Chamber of Commerce.
The two events are scheduled for 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at the Jack Hammons Community Center. They are designed to inform local businesses of the benefits from the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Grant.
“I highly recommend and encourage all small business owners who have been impacted by COVID-19 to attend one of these two events,” said Lisa Kiper, Chamber president. “This meeting is beneficial to all Franklin Parish businesses, not just those located in downtown Winnsboro.”
Businesses who may qualify for a Louisiana Main Street Recovery Grant are hair salons, barber shops, restaurants, lawyer offices, lawn service owners, day cares, auto body shops, nail salons, flower shops and boutiques.
“These are not all of the businesses that may be eligible, so please stop by,” Kiper said. “Every application is very important. The money is on a first come, first served basis.”
To be eligible for the grant, a business must be domiciled in Louisiana as of March 1, 2020, suffered an interruption of business, at least 50 percent owned by one or more Louisiana residents and filed Louisiana taxes in 2018 or 2019 or will file taxes in 2020.
Other requirements include no more than 50 full-time employees as of March 1, have customers or employees visit a physical location, are not part of a bigger business with more than 50 full-time employees and does not exist for the purpose of advancing partisan political activity and does not directly lobby federal or state officials.
The business should not derive income from passive investments without active participation in business operations.
“If you have any questions please call our office at (318) 714-0005,” Kiper said. “These are highly limited funds, and we encourage you to apply promptly if eligible.”
