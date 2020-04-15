Two elderly people were the first victims of the COVID-19 virus in Franklin Parish last week. Both deaths were separate incidents.
A 75-year-old woman passed away April 4 while receiving treatment in an Ouachita Parish hospital, said Shane Scott, spokesperson for Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office. She was admitted to the hospital April 2 and was exposed to the virus prior to hospitalization.
A lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis was received after her death, Scott said.
The second victim, an 88-year-old man, has also died from the virus, Scott said.
The individual, who was receiving treatment in an Ouachita Parish hospital, succumbed to the virus approximately 7 p.m. on April 11. He had a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis prior to his death. At this time, it is unclear if he had underlying medical conditions.
Scott had a stern warning to those disobeying Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay at home order.
"If you're going out and blatantly disregarding the stay at home order, local curfews and mitigation efforts simply because you're younger, otherwise healthy and not afraid of contracting the virus, that doesn't make you brave,” Scott said. “That makes you selfish. Preventing the spread of the virus to older people and those with underlying conditions in our community is essential right now. The fact is people are dying and age doesn't make someone's life less valuable."
Scott warned residents to take precautions while traveling.
“If you're younger and believe you are not at risk, ask yourself the next time you walk out the door if leaving home is really necessary,” Scott said. “Feeling as if you're not at risk doesn't mean you aren't a risk for someone else. Your decision to stay at home could be the difference between life and death for someone else."
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish has reported 49 COVID-19 cases, according to the April 14 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) numbers. Fifteen state tests have been reported while 308 commercial tests have been sent in to LDH.
"While Ouachita Parish has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in northeast Louisiana, Franklin Parish ranks second,” Scott said.
Statewide, numbers continue to grow as 21,518 cases were reported to the LDH, and 1,013 deaths were reported.
Of that number, 1,977 patients were in Louisiana hospitals and 436 of them were on ventilators.
All parishes have reported COVID-19 cases.
Richland Parish reported 20 cases, and Catahoula Parish listed 21 cases. 18 cases were reported in Caldwell Parish while Madison Parish cases numbered at two. Tensas Parish reported one case.
To protect oneself from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub and cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze. People should also keep a six-foot distance to others, and they should stay home and self-isolate.
