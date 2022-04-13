Northeast Louisiana Music Trail will recognize another talented musician from the area.
On May 6, a sign highlighting Gene King’s extensive musical career spanning six decades will be dedicated at Wisner’s gazebo beginning at 2 p.m.
The sign is the second of many for Northeast Louisiana Music Trail, a sign route highlighting musical talents of the region, said Enoch Doyle Jeter, trail founder. The first sign, located at Winnsboro’s gazebo, commemorates the legendary talents of Fred Carter Jr.
Later in the day, a concert with King and friends will be held at Princess Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door which opens at 6 p.m.
“It was definitely a community effort in Wisner to make this happen,” Jeter said. “This is the second marker to be unveiled on the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail that was founded by Enoch’s Irish Pub and Cafe.”
King’s dazzling musical career is a procession of highlights beginning in Turkey Creek cotton fields, proceeding to regional shows, advancing to national and worldwide audiences and finishing with entertaining the people he loves: the people of Northeast Louisiana.
Some of King’s earliest memories come from dragging a guitar across cotton fields to join King’s Pentecostal Church’s congregation. His father, Allen King, donated land for the church to be built on.
Turkey Creek has always been close to King’s heart. He still lives on the farm, located on the lake’s banks.
As a teen, King played at various shows, including The Catahoula Country Show to The Goldmine in Winnsboro, while working as a KCTO disc jockey in Columbia. During the summers, he worked at Delta Village Amusement Park in Tallulah, headlining the band.
At that time, King recorded his first single, an original song called “TV Show.”
As King grew into a young man so did his musical reputation. He formed a band named The Western Union, later known as The Goldminer’s. Soon he caught the attention of Hollywood booking agents.
The boy who dragged his guitar across cotton fields at Turkey Creek began backing up acts such as Bonanza’s star Michael Landon, Clay Hart and Sandy and Salli of Lawrence Welk Show fame. Later, he backed up George “Goober” Lindsey and The Hagar Brothers, stars of the show Hee Haw.
Around this time, King and his friend, Sydney McLemore, began working on a new television show featuring Carter, Jamie Kaye, The Pacemakers and radio host T. Tommy Cutrer. The show ran for 13 episodes that were aired regionally on KNOE.
King’s career kept marching on, as he received a call from country music and Grammy award winner Jody Miller and Hee Haw host Roy Clark.
“The greatest thing in the world was to hear Roy Clark say ‘play that lick, play that lick,’” King recalled in a past interview.
After playing with the duo at the state fair in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, Miller hired King to be her lead guitarist and band leader. From the early 1970s to the early 1980s, King traveled and played guitar for Miller at major fairs, casinos, rodeos for national and international audiences.
King traveled so many miles Delta Airlines gave him the title “Flying Colonel.”
After his stint with Miller, King began to focus on studio work. He enjoyed working with young talent as a session player, singer, songwriter and producer. Also, King spent more time with his family, indulging in coaching baseball. He also returned to his roots in radio as program director and radio personality at KMAR FM radio in Winnsboro.
Additionally, King’s talents opened doors to headline at various Louisiana events including the Louisiana Cavalcade and the inaugural celebration of Gov. John Bel Edwards.
As the brilliant procession of King’s musical career slowed down, he began organizing and presenting family-friendly entertainment through the Delta Opry in Ferriday and Franklin Opry in Winnsboro. The Delta Opry ran for eight years while the Winnsboro Opry ran for 13 years.
Both shows featured emerging talented young artists such as Hunter Hayes and established legends such as Miller while showcasing traditional country and gospel entertainment.
“Music has always been in my life as it has in most musicians,” King said in a past interview.
From King’s Pentecostal Church to Catahoula Country Show to Wembley International Country in England, King’s musical procession has been quite entertaining.
