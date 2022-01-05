Approximately two weeks into a six-month contract with Winnsboro and Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said patrols were “going good.”
The contract gives the parish seat added police protection and went into effect when Winnsboro Town Council members unanimously passed it in a special-called December meeting.
“We’ve had a lot of positive reassurance from both people and businesses from inside the city,” Cobb said. “We’re making a positive impact with a bigger police presence.”
The contract’s necessity was evident with Winnsboro Police Department running only a partial staff of qualified officers, and Town Council members denying several hiring recommendations from Police Chief Will Pierce.
At the December meeting, Mayor John Dumas said the contract was “in the best interest of the city and for the people of Winnsboro to be protected and served.”
Dumas, in a Monday Sun interview, said the contract gave additional protection to Winnsboro residents.
“The Sheriff is providing routine patrol, providing control in speeding and other other items that are not corresponding to the law,” Dumas said, Monday. “They are also providing added protection at night, giving people a better rest.”
Pierce, on the other hand, has been against the contract, saying “We are paying for something (the Sheriff’s office) should be doing already” in an earlier Sun interview.
First weekend into the contract, a 911 call was turned down by Winnsboro Police Department. 911 call center is located in the Sheriff’s office.
“It was a signal 20 (accident), and they didn’t want to work an accident,” Pierce said. “They want to pick and choose what calls to take. If you are going to work for the city do your job.”
The Monday after the incident, Town Council members held their regular meeting where they scheduled a police committee meeting, but the meeting was rescheduled for a later date.
On the committee are Town Council members Rex McCarthy and Keith Berry.
Additionally, Pierce said he was not involved in the decision process even though Town Council members met multiple times, mostly in executive session, leading up to the contract’s approval.
According to the contract, the Sheriff’s office will assign up to three deputies per day under Cobb’s supervision. Cobb will be responsible for his deputies’ salaries, liability coverage, worker’s compensation coverage and tax withholding. Cobb will also provide a monthly patrol report and written report to Winnsboro.
Also under the contract, all misdemeanor violations cited by the Sheriff’s office within Winnsboro’s corporate limits will be forwarded to Ward Seven Court with fines paid to Winnsboro.
Winnsboro will compensate the Sheriff’s office up to $17,000 monthly.
“This contract is helping us because we don’t have to send guys out of the parish to help in Winnsboro,” Cobb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.