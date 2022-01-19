Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office net position totaled approximately $18.8 million as of June 30, according to an audit by Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report.
Net position is a key determinate on financial health of an organization over a period of time.
Additionally, David M. Hartt, West Monroe certified public accountant firm who performed the audit report, listed no internal control issues or instances of noncompliance (findings).
Total assets for 2021 amounted to approximately $25.5 million.
Cash and cash equivalents were listed at some $18.9 million while depreciable capital assets totaled approximately $3.9 million, according to the audit.
Factoring into a positive net position was also account receivables totaling some $2.3 million along with inventory at $146,507.
Non-depreciable capital assets came to be $90,000, and internal balances of $44,868 rounded out the Sheriff’s Office assets.
Liabilities amounted to approximately $11.7 million, according to the audit.
Largest liability listed in the audit was Net Post Employment Benefit Obligation (OPEB) at some $6.6 million. OPEB are benefits that state and local governments provide to their retired employees. These benefits principally involve health care benefits, but also may include life insurance, disability, legal and other services.
Net pension liability totaled some $4.3 million while accounts payable amounted to $593,037. Long-term liabilities came to $158,661.
Revenues totaled approximately $15 million for year, according to the audit.
Largest source of revenues came from housing prisoners at $9.3 million followed by federal intergovernmental revenue at $1.2 million. The Sheriff’s Office also received $1.5 million in sales taxes and $1 million in ad valorem taxes.
Total expenditures amounted to some $13.1 million for the year, according to the audit.
Sheriff’s Office spent $7.4 million in personnel services and related benefits while spending $4.7 million in operating services.
Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office spent $541,716 in capital outlay, $345,035 in materials and supplies and $16,302 in travel and other charges, according to the audit.
At the end of year, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s fund balance was a surplus of approximately $20 million.
The Louisiana Constitution provides for the sheriff to act as the “ex-officio" tax collector of the parish.
According to the audit, Sheriff’s Office collected approximately $12 million. The Sheriff’s Office does not collect sales tax, hotel/motel tax, tax incremental finance district, public utility insurance premiums or any other taxes other than ad valorem tax and occupational licenses for tax authorities.
Top five parish government organizations the Sheriff’s Office collected for were Police Jury ($3.7 million), School Board ($2.6 million), Franklin Medical Center ($1.3 million), itself ($1.1 million) and the library ($841,122).
