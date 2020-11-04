Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office will sponsor an after-school / summer program at Winnsboro Elementary’s gym.
Sheriff Kevin Cobb asked the Franklin Parish School Board’s permission to use the gym at their regular meeting Monday night.
The program has a possible start date in January and will be for students in the seventh through eleventh grades. Its focus will be math, reading, life and social skills and will also have a mentorship program.
At first, the program will be three evenings a week along with some Saturdays, Cobb said.
“This (program) will be very fluid,” Cobb said. “We will learn as we go. (Winnsboro Elementary) is an ideal location to do what we want to do. This is a program that I want to totally fund outside of using the building.”
Cobb said he wanted the after-school program to offer many aspects youth could use in their daily life.
“The program is not going to be where the kids just show up and we supervise or babysit for recreation,” Cobb said. “What we want to do is focus on a few different aspects of things that I, as the sheriff, think is important to our kids outside of a place to come off the streets.”
Cobb hopes to bring in tutors, provide snacks and may have a computer lab for the youth. Boys and girls would be separate in this program.
Phase one for the program would be to get people in place, advertise and see who comes, see what age groups “fits the best” and get curriculum, Cobb said.
“Lot of these programs recruit a few and work them through the program,” Cobb said. “I really hope we have a open door policy for most kids.”
Superintendent John Gullatt and School Board members were supportive of the program.
“This is a no brainer from our stand point,” Gullatt said. “We can get everybody to cooperate and we are just providing a facility. It is going to help us too with the discipline and everything.”
School Board members seconded Gullatt’s statement.
“When you talk about communications and life skills that are a big things right now that needs to be done,” said School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan. “If you know these young people and they know you that is going to hold off some of our problems.”
“Your organization truly is to be commended what you are doing because you don’t have to,” said School Board member Jacqueline Johnson. “It gives me goose bumps. It makes me know that we can make a difference if we get together.”
Cobb said he had longterm goals for the program.
“I’ve been blessed with good employees and been blessed in many ways,” Cobb said. “My vision for this from year one to year six and seven is that we get better every year.”
Meanwhile, School Board members voted unanimously for an agreement with Franklin Medical Center to provide employees for COVID-19 checks in the schools.
In a July 22 meeting, School Board members said a “sick room” will be assigned at each public school for students to be taken to if he or she shows signs of the novel coronavirus. The health care professionals will examine the student in the sick room. If the student is exhibiting signs of COVID-19, a guardian will be called and a local clinic will be contacted.
In his superintendent’s report, Gullatt went over new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) contact tracing guidelines.
Contact tracing will be conducted for close contacts that get within six feet of an infected person for cumulative time frame of 15 minutes in a 24 hour period, Gullatt said.
“How we are suppose to keep up with that has become more and more difficult,” Gullatt said. “We had a couple in Baskin that had to quarantine, same thing at the high school. We moved some people around that are stepping in, and we are going to supplement some time with central office employees that are going to the schools.”
