Voters overwhelmingly passed a five-year 1/2 cent sales tax renewal that supports Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office operational costs.
The renewal drew 1,032 (82 percent) yes votes to 227 (18 percent) no votes, according to unofficial Secretary of State numbers.
Turnout was low with only 9.1 percent of Franklin Parish registered voters participating in the election.
Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said he was satisfied with Saturday’s election results.
“We were pleased with the outcome,” Cobb said. “We knew it would be a low turnout being the only thing on the ballot.”
Cobb said his office carefully budgets money he receives from the tax.
“This office receives very little local tax funding compared to other local governments, but we try to manage those tax payer dollars effectively,” Cobb said. “We continuously prepare short-term and long-term financial plans for this office while trying to consider all of the variables we face. Some voters confused this as a property tax which is understandable. The people of Franklin parish support this office in many ways and that makes us just want to continually improve the services we provide.”
Proceeds from the tax renewal will also go toward the operation of Franklin Parish Detention Center.
Approximately $1.4 million annually is expected to be collected from the sales tax renewal.
Next election
Qualified residents will go to the polls Oct. 9 to vote for two Franklin Parish Police Jury tax renewals and a Wisner Town Councilman.
On the ballot will be a five-year 4.07 mill tax renewal for the operation and maintenance of Franklin Parish Courthouse. If passed, the millage will bring in an estimated $436,000.
Another tax renewal to be voted on will be a five-year 8.12 mill for the purpose of maintaining, operating and purchasing parish equipment. If voters agree to this millage, an estimated $869,857 will be brought in.
The two tax renewals failed in a Nov. 3 election.
Voters rejected the five-year 4.07 Police Jury millage renewal 4,449 votes (51 percent) to 4,243 votes (49 percent). Voters also shot down the 8.12 Police Jury millage renewal by 52 percent (4,496) of the votes.
Additionally, Wisner voters will choose a town councilman.
Former Councilman Thomas Lemle died Feb. 23 leaving the seat vacate. His wife, Debra, took her husband’s seat temporarily in a March Town Councilman’s meeting.
Qualifying for Oct. 9 is July 14-16, according to Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin. Municipal candidates qualify with the Franklin Parish Clerk of Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.