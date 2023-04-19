Kayla P. Shirley was named Franklin Parish Library director by a Board of Control unanimous vote.
Shirley, a Crowville High School graduate, is married to Alan. Together they have one child, Hayden, who attends Gilbert School. Shirley is also a graduate of Louisiana Tech University. She has a master’s from LSU-Shreveport.
She currently teaches math at Gilbert School and is also a mentor teacher and content leader for the Franklin Parish school system.
Shirley, a lover of books, said libraries were not only for reading but serves as “one of the hearts of a community.”
“(Libraries) are a place for others to come together, learn, work, study, use the internet, a place for imagination to be fed, or questions to be answered,” Shirley said. “Yes, libraries are a fountain of knowledge and resources, but also so much more.”
Leslie Young, Franklin Parish Library Board of Control president, said the group was certain they chose “the right person for the job.”
“We were fortunate to have quite a few applicants for the position, and the process took longer than we anticipated,” Young said. “Kayla has demonstrated a commitment to education, professionalism and excellence and we look forward to what she’ll bring to our great library.”
The position came open when Library Director Onie Parker retired earlier this year. She has continued to consult and assist on a part-time basis while Business Manager Linda Lochbrunner has served as interim director.
Shirley brings diverse professional experience to the job, having worked in hospital administration roles at St. Francis Medical Center before shifting to education.
“In both of these careers, Kayla worked hard, flourished and rose professionally, garnering awards, recognition and the respect of her peers,” Young said.
Shirley acknowledges Franklin Parish is her home and very important to her and her family’s lives.
“I’m invested in our community and have always wanted to play some type of role where I’m in a position to help others or help the community,” Shirley said. “I want to ensure the success and the future of our library continues on for years to come. I feel like the skills and the experience that I’ve garnered will be an asset in doing just that.”
To ensure the library’s success, Shirley wants to partner with other local organizations and to hear their ideas on how to improve and serve.
She would also like to start a newsletter for library patrons along with continuing its social and newspaper media presence.
“I believe that building relationships with our community stakeholders and other wonderful organizations/programs can also help to spread the word about the resources available or activities and events taking place.”
Being in education, Shirley is familiar with inspiring young people, a trait she hopes to carry over in her new career.
“Even though I’m a math teacher, I’ve always had a classroom library,” Shirley said. “When students have said to me that they hated to read, I’ve always replied that they just hadn’t found their type of book yet. I’ve had the opportunity to have students talk with successful authors in the past and have a few students who decided that they’d love to become an author one day. I hope to engage our young readers by having programs they’d be interested in attending as well as programs for the whole family. I’d also love to be engaged or involved with our school libraries if possible.”
Shirley has not forgotten about the library’s older patrons.
“I’d love to partner with other local organizations to determine how best we can meet the needs of our older patrons,” she said. “I’d love to have programs or activities not only geared towards our youth, but also older patrons. I think it’s important to always continue learning at any age.”
Tying into older patrons, Shirley would like to be able to share the library’s history and highlight patrons. She wants to share more about the genealogy services program and continue to gather stories and histories of local residents.
Shirley’s first day at director is June 1, and she acknowledges she will miss her “family” at Gilbert School.
“The staff has supported us throughout my son’s various surgeries at Shriner’s Hospital and has always treated him like one of their own children,” Shirley said. “I have had so much fun with my students throughout the years. I’ve always tried to build a sense of community within my classroom so each day before our math lesson, we talk about ‘what’s good.’ I’ll miss starting each day with them celebrating happy moments or news.”
