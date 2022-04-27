Stephen Smith is the newly-hired Franklin Parish Police Jury public works superintendent.
Police Jury members met Monday morning and after meeting approximately 15 minutes in executive session made the hiring announcement.
Smith, a Franklin Parish resident, will now head all parish road and drainage work.
Police Jury personnel committee members met for more than an hour March 31 to review applications and conducted interviews on April 11. Personnel committee members are Keiona Wesby, Gary Peters and Howie Robinson.
Police Jury members also set pre-decided duties for Smith in their March meeting. Some duties listed were supervising foremen, attending all Police Jury and committee meetings, ensure work within the parish line up with the law along with handling all road permits.
Additionally during the meeting, Police Jury members declined a request to hold a car show at Nolan Norman Park in Wisner on May 7.
On the same day the show was scheduled, Wisner will play host to the South Franklin Catfish Festival. With approximately 7,000 people attending last year’s festival, Police Jury members were concerned with Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office and other local police departments being overwhelmed due to having multiple events on the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.