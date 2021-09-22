Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder made a stop in Winnsboro speaking in favor of Constitutional Amendments 1 and 2.
Schexnayder along with Rep. Neil Riser and Sen. Glen Womack were on hand September 20 at River of Life Church. The event was sponsored by Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce and Haring Catfish.
Amendment 1 deals with streamlining Louisiana’s complicated sales tax collection while Amendment 2 concerns lowering the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax.
The meeting comes on the heals of a Nov. 13 election where voters will decide on four amendments and local millage renewals. The election was previously scheduled for Oct. 9 but was delayed due to Hurricane Ida’s widespread damage throughout southeast Louisiana.
According to Schexnayder, tort and tax reform were high on his priority list.
“I have fought hard for tort reform and now tax reform,” Schexnayder said. “We want to make a stress free tax environment in Louisiana, so it will be more inviting for our young people to stay.”
If passed, Amendment 1 would create a State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission to “provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state,” according to the bill. The move would simplify a complicated state sales tax collection.
After its first year, the commission would replace both the Uniform Local Sales Tax Board and Tax Commission for Remote Sellers. The commission would also issue policy advice and develop rules and regulations to simplify and streamline the audit process for taxpayers.
The commission would be made up of local and state governmental officials representing Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, School Board Association, Municipal Association, governor, Department of Revenue, Senate president and Speaker of the House representatives.
The commission’s origin came from Louisiana’s complicated tax code. The Bayou State ranks 49th in terms of how it collects taxes due to the many local tax collectors, according to Schexnayder. There are 54 collectors for Louisiana’s 64 parishes, among them are more than 100 different local tax rates.
Schexnayder said local businesses would have the same footing as retail giants like Wayfair.
In 2018’s South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., the U.S. Supreme Court said states could collect taxes on remote sales. Previously, states could only collect tax on transactions with businesses maintaining a physical presence in the state. Since the verdict, many states have passed their own legislation establishing an economic nexus, or a taxable threshold on online sales.
The U.S. Supreme Court may have added urgency to the debate with its Wayfair decision, which cleared the way for states to charge sales tax on internet sales by out-of-state companies, but said states placing an “undue burden” on interstate commerce could run afoul of the U.S. Constitution with a complex tax collection.
“We lose a good bit of sales tax revenue from the internet,” Schexnayder said.
Schexnayder said with the commission, local governments would receive its sales tax money in a correct and timely manner. When asked on a time frame that local governments would receive sales tax funds, he answered, “roughly a week.”
Additionally, Schexnayder said no local jobs would be lost if Amendment 1 was passed.
“I like going to the local tax office when I have questions,” he said. “This will not take that ability away. The local tax collector will be needed.”
He gave the example of Mississippi who has a similar tax collection method. According to Schexnayder, the neighboring state collected an additional $400 million in sales tax.
Meanwhile, Riser spoke in favor of Amendment 2 that would lower tax rates in exchange for removing the Federal Income Tax (FIT) from Louisiana’s Constitutional.
“This will bring economic stability,” Riser said.
According to Riser, if Congress lowers taxes, state revenue goes up. If Congress raises taxes, state revenue goes down, leaving funding for vital state services in jeopardy.
If passed, Amendment 2 would cap personal income tax at 4.75 percent, remove current individual income tax brackets from Louisiana’s Constitution, allowing the Legislature to set rates through amendments and lower rates in three brackets for personal income tax.
Also if passed, Amendment 2 would collapse corporate tax brackets from five to three while capping the highest at 7.5 percent, and it would remove corporate franchise tax on the first $300,000 of taxable capital.
Louisiana’s new individual income tax rates would be as follows:
•From two percent to 1.85 percent on the first $12,500 of net income
•From four percent to 3.5 percent on the next $37,500 of net income.
•From six percent to 4.25 percent on net income in excess of $50,000.
Louisiana’s new corporate tax structure would condense the state’s current five corporate tax brackets to only three brackets with rates as follows:
•3.5 percent on the first $50,000 of Louisiana’s taxable income.
•5.5 percent on Louisiana’s taxable income above $50,000 but not in excess of $150,000.
•7.5 percent on all Louisiana’s taxable income in excess of $150,000.
