South Franklin Catfish Festival in Wisner is scheduled for May 1, said Elliott Britt, coordinator for the event.
The date and various festival details were made at a Nov. 12 meeting by a group of Franklin Parish volunteers, Britt said.
“We picked this date because it is not too hot, and it is before graduation,” Britt said.
The festival will have food, arts, crafts, clothes and wood booths along with local and regional entertainment. There will also be jumpers for children. Times for the festival will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vendors and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the entertainment.
“There will also be tents for fried catfish and several food trucks,” Britt said.
The majority of the festival will be held on Natchez, Oak, Fort Scott and Hope streets.
The festival will also feature a classic car show along Natchez Street. In the past, Wisner has hosted South Franklin Car Show where more than 50 classic cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles were on display. Wisner did not have the car show this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re going to make this our own festival,” said Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty. “This festival is going to be a lot of fun and will be for the whole family.”
The catfish industry in Franklin Parish started in the Wisner area and has lately made a slight comeback. Catfish pond acreage was up locally from last year’s total of 50 acres to 340 acres, according Carol Pinell-Allison, LSU AgCenter Extension officer.
To become a sponsor of the festival, a person may call Britt at (318) 435-3794 or Wisner Town Hall at (318) 724-6568.
