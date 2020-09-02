Turkey Creek Park sewer lift stations could be seeing major improvements after the Franklin Parish Police Jury public works and finance committees reviewed project costs.
Currently, the sewer lift station located in south Franklin Parish is being run by a rental pump with both of the current pumps being down.
Miss-Lou Electric is set to install the new pumps with J-Bar Construction repairing the station’s internal infrastructure at a cost of $12,000 to $16,000.
If the project goes over $20,000, money will be borrowed from the Police Jury’s general fund, said Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary, treasurer.
Jurors look into park improvements
In an Aug. 26 recreation committee meeting, members agreed to move an initiative forward to increase Ester Credit and Rollins parks funds by $2,000. The increase will be voted on in the regular Police Jury meeting scheduled for Sept. 10.
If passed, money will be allocated from funds that were not spent when jurors decided against park supervisors earlier this year. The funds will be used for bathroom renovations.
“This is not taking from anything we need,” Wiggins said. “This is not going out of the range of any of the items. The money is there in the budget.”
Police Jury members did have concern over possible vandalism after the renovations are completed.
“I don’t have a problem with the increase to fix the bathrooms for the children,” said Juror Gary Peters. “I have a problem with fixing it and a month later the commodes are busted. We have to have somebody out there to watch over that park.”
Juror Keiona Wesby, who has lead the charge for park improvements,
assured members the parks were now being watched.
“I drive to the parks and check on them almost nightly,” Wesby said. “People in the neighborhoods know there is somebody that is checking on the parks now.”
Other members mentioned installing security gates to bathrooms to deter vandalism and possibly in the future purchasing a perimeter fence funded by a grant.
“We need to increase the grant funding for all of the parks,” said Juror Leodis Norman.
In a related matter, recreation committee members to investigate the installation of an additional light pole and spotlight for Rollins Park.
Estimated rental charge would be $20 to $22 per month for the spotlight.
“Some of the park is illuminated, but the problem area is still dark,” Wesby said.
At the Turkey Creek RV Park, recreation committee members are looking into possibly raising rental camper spot rates.
Currently, campers pay $22 per day, $120.75 per week or $400 per month for RV rental spots. Senior citizens have a discount.
Members are researching what other similar parks are charging. Some mentioned differing rates according to where the spots are located such as charging more for “lake frontage” spots.
Recreation committee members also gave the go ahead to repair Turkey Creek RV park’s pier.
“Money from the insurance is more than enough to handle the repairs to the pier,” Wiggins said.
