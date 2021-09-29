Local soybean harvest approaches the halfway mark as farmers take advantage of early season fair weather.
This season farmers planted 64,500 acres of soybeans in Franklin Parish, according to recent Farm Service Agency (FSA) numbers. This year’s acreage is up significantly from last year’s acreage of 22,000.
“The farmers have taken advantage of the dry weather,” said Carol Pinnell-Alison, Franklin Parish County Agent. “They’re moving quite rapidly because of the rain forecast mid-week.”
Dry conditions in Franklin Parish have benefited soybean harvest with most producers taking to the fields if their crop was ready. Due to weather, soybeans had an extended planting time leading to an extended harvest time.
“The harvesting season will be even more spread out than corn,” Pinnell-Alison said. “We still have some green soybeans in Jigger.”
Bo Haring, manager of The Anderson’s Grain Elevator in Wisner, said his company has received approximately 2/3 of the local soybean harvest.
According to Haring, remnants of Hurricane Ida slowed farmers down during harvest several days, but the crop saw minimum damage.
Likewise, the forecasted mid-week rainy weather may temporarily halt harvest but hopefully not damage the remaining crop.
Statewide, soybean harvest is expected to continue through mid-October, according to David Moseley, LSU Extension Service’s state soybean specialist.
Moseley said USDA initially projected 1.1 million acres of soybeans planted in Louisiana, but September’s numbers were down 20,000 acres. Locally, farmers planted some 22,000 acres of soybeans last year, down from previous year’s total of 76,000, according to FSA certified acreage numbers. Even with fewer acres planted in soybeans, Moseley projects a larger crop than last year.
“I do have the report from USDA for September,” Moseley said. “They are projecting 55 bushels per acre statewide and if that holds up we will beat last year.”
Meanwhile, the 2,200 acres of rice in Franklin Parish is approaching harvest time, Pinnell-Alison said. Majority of rice is located near the Old Chicago Mills area.
Grain sorghum in Franklin Parish has been harvested, she said.
