A Winnsboro man was arrested Monday evening after a six-hour standoff involving multiple police departments.
Lorn Lee Roberts, 28, is being charged with attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting at his grandmother. He is being held at the Franklin Parish Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call off La. Hwy. 863 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were notified a male subject had fired shots at his grandmother and barricaded himself within her residence. According to reports, the grandmother was able to escape via tractor.
The suspect then fled the scene to a neighboring residence and did not sustain injuries. The Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Louisiana State Police and Monroe Police Department secured the area.
Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb confirmed Roberts allegedly fired shots at deputies and troopers on scene and additional charges are forthcoming.
Roberts was prepared for a confrontation and threatened law enforcement agencies if they entered the residence, Cobb said.
“We do believe there were some rounds shot inside the home by the suspect while the SWAT members were on scene,” Cobb said. “This was a volatile situation.”
At approximately 6:20 p.m., Roberts was taken into custody without incident.
The investigation is ongoing and a motive was not disclosed at press time.
Cobb thanked the other agencies that assisted in Monday’s
matter including Northeast Louisiana Ambulance and Winnsboro Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.