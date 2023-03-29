stansbury.jpeg

EMILY STANSBURY poses with her family (from left) Nate, Emily, Bill and Will. Stansbury is a nurse practitioner and Army Reservist. Her two sons have decided to follow in their mother’s medical footsteps and become doctors. They have received a Franklin Medical Center scholarship. (Submitted photo)

Editor’s note: For International Women’s Day, The Sun published an inspirational article about a woman who has served her community, state and nation while inspiring the next generation. International Women’s Day is Wednesday, March 29. 

