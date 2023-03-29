Editor’s note: For International Women’s Day, The Sun published an inspirational article about a woman who has served her community, state and nation while inspiring the next generation. International Women’s Day is Wednesday, March 29.
Emily Stansbury’s lifelong desire to help others has been transferred to the next generation with her two sons, Will and Nate, contracting to serve as Franklin Medical Center (FMC) doctors.
According to Stansbury, a nurse practitioner and Army Reservist, her sons were offered FMC scholarships when hospital staff read an Army article about her service.
“I’m super excited for my two sons coming back, and for them to be at Franklin Medical Center is awesome,” Stansbury said. “It was a humbling experience. Here I am giving to my country, and my community gives back to my kids. It was very heartfelt and touching that they would do that. That helped my boys get through medical school. That really meant a lot to me.”
Will, the oldest, was in Louisiana National Guard as an emergency room medic and currently works at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Nate is currently a third-year medical student at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Monroe.
Since a young child, Stansbury wanted to be two things: a nurse and to be in the army. She called her service to people and her country “rewarding.” She also credited her success and values to her mother, Judy McKee of Fort Necessity who was also a nurse, and her supportive husband of 30 years, Bill.
“Being in the Army along with being a nurse is all about giving back to people and wanting to help people,” Stansbury explained. “That is two things I can’t image you could do enough of in life. Helping people especially when they are sick which is when they need you the most and serving your country. That is two of the most rewarding things you can do.”
Stansbury graduated nursing school in 1998 and worked nights at Delhi Hospital. During one of those nights, she was asked to help in surgery where she “fell in love” with the procedures. Her love of surgery motivated her to go back to school to receive her nurse practitioner license which she received in 2013.
Stansbury continues to work in surgery, assisting surgeons and conducting post-operations.
“In rural areas, it is generally just one surgeon,” Stansbury said. “It keeps your surgeon from being burned out in your rural areas.”
In 2013 she also was recruited by the Army Reserve.
“When they came to the school to recruit nurse practitioners, I was like I always wanted to do that,” Stansbury said. “When I set my mind to something I attack it full on and go out and get it.”
After an intense time in officer training, Stansbury was a nurse practitioner and an Army officer: the two things she always wanted to be.
“I love it,” Stansbury said. “When you get into your unit you create a family. When there is a mission to be done we are all medical providers. You want to go with them in a mission because they become your brothers and sisters. I don’t think I’ve ever been part of an organization that is so close knit as the Army.”
Her unit was deployed to McAllen and El Paso, Texas, during the beginning stages of COVID-19. According to Stansbury, those first days of the pandemic were deadly in McAllen. Her unit saw 150 patients with only one surviving.
“Feelings were all over the place,” she remembered. “Some people were scared, but most in our unit took it as a mission. This was on our soil. It was not like going somewhere else to fight for people. We were fighting for our people. We were helping Americans. We were ready and this was what we signed up for.”
As their unit moved on to El Paso, medical experts came up with ways to better fight the effects of COVID-19.
Her unit also serves American soldiers coming back from a mission or being deployed.
“You want to make sure what their issues are coming back,” Stansbury said. “You want to make sure if they have any issues to pick that up and send them to the right place. We have to make sure soldiers that are deploying are medically ready.”
Stansbury takes the same stance in her public sector career as she does in the Army Reserves.
“When it comes to medicine, you give that patient the best care, like you would do your momma, or brother, or sister or your daddy,” she said.
And when she raised her two sons, some of Franklin Parish’s newest doctors, Stansbury gave them and others similar advice.
“You don’t have to be the smartest but be willing to learn,” she advised. “Making mistakes is part of learning and there is nothing wrong with making mistakes as long as you learn from them. You don’t have to be the smartest, but you are going to work the hardest. Whatever you do in life, you work the hardest, and you be the best at it. That is what I have told my boys over and over and over. Don’t let nobody out work you. If you know you are suppose to be there at 8 o’clock you be there at 7:30. Have all you ducks in a row and ready to start your day. When it comes to patient care, it is very important that you don’t miss anything. That will take you further in life than the 4.0 (GPA), although I didn’t slack on my kids when it came to education. You work harder than anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.