U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Wednesday more than $180 million in new grant funding will be awarded to 11 states that are “rethinking education to better serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic,” including $17 million for Louisiana.
Congress set aside 1 percent of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the CARES Act for grants to states with the highest coronavirus burdens. Louisiana currently has more COVID-19 cases per capita than anywhere else in the country.
The program calls for “microgrants” to ensure families have access to the technology and services for remote learning; virtual learning and course access programs, so students can access a full range of subjects; or new “field-initiated models” for providing remote education, the U.S. Department of Education says.
