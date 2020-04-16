The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has posted video interviews with the six candidates vying to be the next superintendent of the state’s public schools.
The interviews, conducted from March 31 through April 2, were limited to a list of questions selected by the BESE Work Group based on the input of key education stakeholders across the state, the board says.
On the same page, BESE says it will post a survey to collect public feedback.
Former superintendent John White stepped down in March after eight years on the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.