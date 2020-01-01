2019 started with storms sweeping through Franklin Parish hitting the Gilbert, Baskin and Crowville areas hard. The severe storms packed high wind gusts and heavy rains which left a trail of downed trees and power lines.
Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative reported nearly 500 outages, said Jeff Churchwell, Coop general manager.
Later in the month, independent auditors from J. Walker & Company from Lake Charles instructed Winnsboro officials to trim the number of employees to a “minimum level” during their field audit’s first round.
“The auditors seem to be doing a forensic audit because they are going back to the former administration’s (files) and our files, so they can understand the past and present,” said Mayor Sonny Dumas.
January saw major changes in the Franklin Parish School Board hierarchy with Richard Kelly being voted new board president. Kelly replaced Eddie Ray Bryan who served in the position for 12 years.
In the legal system, the Second Circuit Court of Appeal upheld Kevin Mathis’ sentence in the aggravated kidnapping and attempted first degree murder of Kelli Kiper Longoria.
Mathis was sentenced in Fifth District Judicial Court Jan. 10, 2018 to life on the kidnapping charge and given a concurrent sentence of 50 years at hard labor without benefit of parole for attempted first degree murder in the case.
In February, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser touted his plans to improve and sell tourism in Louisiana at the 70th annual Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner. At the event, Brenda Struth was elected new Chamber of Commerce president.
During the regular February Town Council meeting, certified public accountant, Steven Kimball described Wisner’s fiscal year as “tough.”
Former Wisner Mayor Tom Moore’s death, businesses closing and changing town clerks were factors that created the difficult year for Wisner, Kimball said.
Kimball and his associates from Rozier, Harrington & McKay of Alexandria, performed an annual independent audit on the town.
Late February saw what was described by Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb as a “senseless murder” when Charles F. Kennell III, 21, of New Orleans shot and killed Quintail D. Credit of Winnsboro near the intersection of School and Wood streets.
At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 20, Kennell allegedly shot Credit multiple times. Kennell fled the scene on foot but was later captured in a home near Willow and Florida streets by Franklin Parish deputies and area law enforcement.
Kennell had an extensive criminal history list with 18 offenses since 2015.
In mid-March, a Winnsboro utility billing system breach was reported.
Several thousand dollars were electronically transferred out of the utility billing account over a five-day period from a cyber attack, Cobb said.
Officials from Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office and the FBI took part in the investigation.
In late March, Winnsboro’s fiscal crisis grew as the Internal Revenue Service announced the town owed an additional $211,000 for payroll taxes and penalties dating to former Mayor Jackie Johnson’s administration.
Before the announcement, Winnsboro had paid nearly $900,000 in back payroll taxes, unpaid bills and retirement funds, exhausting the majority of funds held in certificates of deposit at Progressive Bank.
In one of the major news stories of the year, the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival was cancelled due to a forecast of severe weather and not rescheduled.
‘This is not a kill shot by any means. We shall persevere.” Paul Price Jr., festival director, said in a resilient proclamation.
In May, Winnsboro was declared statewide winner of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s Cleanest City contest in category F.
Winnsboro beat out four other towns including Rayne which claimed the title in the previous five years.
Also in May, Franklin Parish Clerk of Court Ann Johnson announced she would not seek re-election setting up a heated political race between Anita Wygal and Matthew Hollis in the fall.
Wygal would eventually be voted new Clerk of Court.
May ended with Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reporting Winnsboro’s expenditures exceeded its revenues by nearly $800,000 in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
Total revenues were some $3.9 million, while total expenditures were some $4.7 million. Largest expenditure was general government at $2.1 million.
In one of the more controversial stories, Dumas announced Murphy and Berry pools would not open for the summer due to possible health and safety concerns which led some Town Council members to delay the passing of Winnsboro’s annual fiscal budget June 15.
Council members denied passing the budget at their regular June meeting, but soon passed the budget unanimously at a five-minute, special-called meeting June 24.
In July, 65-year-old Robert Finley delighted a national audience performing blues on NBC’s America’s God Talent. Finley, from Winnsboro, made it to the semi-finals and continues to tour.
In mid-July, Delhi farmer Thomas “Tommy” Dickerson pleaded guilty to making false statements in crop loan applications to the U.S. government to fraudulently obtain some $998,000.
Tragedy struck again in Franklin Parish with the death of Waneshia Bush in late July.
Bush was struck and killed by a stray bullet fired at a block party on Blanson Street in Winnsboro. Six people were arrested in connection with the shooting death.
The incident speared actions by Winnsboro Town Council members to adopt amendments banning block parties, putting restrictions on outdoor private parties and only allowing mesh or clear backpacks in Winnsboro’s corporate limits. The amendments were dubbed the “Bush Ordinances.”
In August, Franklin Parish Tax Assessor Rod Elrod and Franklin Parish Coroner Dr. Joel Eldridge were the only parish-wide officials re-elected without opposition when qualifying closed Aug. 8.
In September, it was reported Lakeland Grain Company in Winnsboro had not paid farmers for their grain and was later took over by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Later in the month, Gilbert continued their work to fund sewer system improvements. The village continues to work toward a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG). Winning grant recipients will be announced in April.
Qualifying for another top news story of the year was the announcement that Winnsboro was forgiven $215,947.69 in penalties and interest owed by the IRS. The announcement was made at Winnsboro Town Council’s September meeting amid cheers and shouts.
In October. a search for a new Franklin Parish school system superintendent began after current superintendent Lanny Johnson announced his retirement. School Board members eventually elected John Gullatt as the new superintendent.
Also in October, Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb was overwhelmingly elected to another four-year term. Cobb was elected to his third term in the position after beating his opponent Madison Eaton Jr. 6,768 to 510 votes.
In November, Franklin Parish voters turned out in high numbers to elect four new police jurors. David DeBlieux, Gary Peters, Leodis Norman and Keiona Wesby will soon begin their terms as newly-elected members of the Police Jury. Incumbents Ricky Campbell, James Harris and Rawhide Robinson won re-election bids.
Franklin Parish public school system received an overall grade of “C” in the Louisiana Department of Education’s annual performance scores in early December.
In the continuing Tommy Dickerson saga, the Louisiana Supreme Court cleared an area agriculture lender to sue three banks, banks employees and others on several claims including fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.