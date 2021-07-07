Substandard roads will again be a topic of discussion during the regular Franklin Parish Police Jury meeting scheduled July 15, 5 p.m.
Public works committee members agreed to put Claybon Road, Ellis Lane, McElwee Loop and Donnell Gin Road on the agenda during a July 1 meeting.
Claybon Road has flooded numerous times while residents on Ellis Lane said “temporary repairs” were not sufficient.
Complaints about copious potholes on McElwee Loop and Donnell Gin Road will also be addressed.
Police Jury members have been bombarded with questions and requests on the quality of roads in recent months.
Many Franklin Parish roads were further damaged due to a February freeze. Road damage occurred when moisture leaked under the asphalt and expanded when it froze lifting the asphalt up. Road crews have worked six days a week to repair potholes multiplied by the freeze.
“The roads are a very bad mess, and we are doing our best to fix them within our budget,” Thornton said in a recent Sun interview. “The freeze really took a toll on our roads. We’re working hard for this parish, but we have limited funding.”
Road crews have been pouring out hot mix which is a more permanent fix to potholes than cold mix, but hot mix is also more expensive.
Currently, Police Jury budget calls for only $75,000 worth of hot mix.
“I’m about to spend the biggest portion of my budget on hot mix,” Thornton said. “(Hot mix) bonds to the oil. It’s like asphalt. Cold mix is just a patch and a filler.”
Thornton said the worst potholes will receive hot mix.
Engineers with McManus Consulting Engineers recently went district-by-district inspecting all paved parish roads. If portions of the road received ice damage, it was marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates were recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, was turned into Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Thornton said the Police Jury has received no word from FEMA if Franklin Parish would receive any repair funding.
“We have sent all the information to FEMA,” said Ken McManus with McManus Engineering Consultants. “We haven’t received any information from them yet.”
While discussing roads, McManus spoke on how to repair parish gravel roads.
“Some folks on gravel roads would like to set them up like they used to do,” McManus said. “Take the road grader and dig them up. Take a disc, pulverize it and break it up. Then, take a water truck and rollers and really set the base up.”
The process would pack gravel roads and create a stable base, McManus said.
In related action, finance committee members, in a separate meeting, agreed to repair the one-man pothole patcher while sending some Police Jury employees to operator training in Covington.
The patcher, which initially cost $210,000, has plagued employees and delayed work with numerous breakdowns. Since 2016, Police Jury has spent $34,000 worth of repairs on the patcher.
“I just don’t want to spend good money with bad equipment,” said Police Jury member Gary Peters.
Additionally, McManus reviewed progress on parish capital outlay projects during the public works committee meeting.
A contract to chip seal Union Church Road was sent to State of Louisiana officials, McManus said.
“As soon as we receive contract approvals back, we’ll be ready to go to work,” McManus said.
State funding for Union Church Road is $440,000 with the Police Jury contributing $148,000 in-kind work.
Meanwhile, representatives from McManus Engineering Consultants have been inspecting Deer Creek from Gilbert to south of Wisner. They have found an abundance of beaver dams, while some areas are silted in. McManus said the waterway was very clogged with trees and brush.
“Going to be a pretty major undertaking to get Deer Creek cleared out,” McManus said. “We have to get with the Corp of Engineers to see what they will allow.”
Along with the terrain, representatives have also been battling with heat, snakes and spiders, McManus said.
The numerous obstacles have caused Deer Creek to overflow its banks flooding residents in Gilbert and Wisner.
Also, Womack Construction’s contract with Bayou Macon Number Three started July 5 while the Police Jury continues to get right-a-ways for the Ash Slough project.
