Billy R. Meadows, Jr., a fourth-felony habitual offender who was convicted of second degree cruelty to juveniles in 2017, will remain in prison for the rest of his life, the Louisiana Supreme Court affirmed March 2.
Meadows’ writ of certiorari was not timely filed, according to the Supreme Court. With a writ of certiorari, parties who are not satisfied with the decision of a lower court can petition the Supreme Court to hear their case.
The ruling stemmed from a two-year-old boy’s death in Winnsboro after an autopsy report showed the child did not die of natural causes.
On July 21, 2015, Meadows’ girlfriend left her young son in his care while she went to work, according to court documents. Several hours later, Meadows called and told her to return home “due to an emergency.”
Upon arrival, the mother found the child cool to the touch and called 911. The child was transported to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.
Court documents said doctors found “evidence of sexual molestation.”
Also, Meadows gave “differing versions to law enforcement officers of what transpired after the child’s mother left for work.”
On Aug. 10, 2015, Meadows was charged by grand jury indictment with the second degree murder of the child. On Jan. 10, 2017, he pled guilty to the crime of second degree cruelty to juveniles in exchange for the dismissal of a misdemeanor charge of simple criminal damage to property.
On March 7, 2017 Meadows received the maximum sentence, 40 years at hard labor. The court then adjudicated Meadows and sentenced him to the statutorily mandated sentence of life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence due to the fact he was a habitual offender.
After Meadows was handed the maximum sentence, he filed a motion to reconsider the sentence. The motion was denied, finding that Meadow’s “horrible crime which resulted in the death of the two-year old victim warranted the maximum sentence,” according to court documents.
Meadows’ criminal history includes a Sept. 2000 conviction for simple burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, for which he received a suspended six-year sentence.
In Nov. 2000, he had a simple burglary conviction.
On his record, Meadows has a Nov. 2001 conviction simple burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, for which he received concurrent sentences of 10 years of hard labor.
“Regarding these offenses, the trial court noted that the defendant was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a crime of violence, after he broke into a residence and stole money and guns,” according to previous court documents.
Additionally, Meadows was convicted in 2013 for attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and received a five-year hard labor sentence.
Also considered, Meadows had three misdemeanor convictions in 2011 and 2012, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.