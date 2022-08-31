Dorothy Swayzer is the newly-appointed Winnsboro Town Councilwoman for District 2.
Swayzer was unanimously voted in Aug. 24 during a special-called Town Council meeting. Town Councilman Rex McCarthy offered the motion with a second from Town Councilman Jerry Johnson.
A retired Franklin Parish teacher, Swayzer only offered one promise to the large crowd attending the meeting.
“Most of these kids in here are my students,” said Swayzer. “I haven’t promised anything, but I promise to do my best to represent District 2.”
Before Swayzer’s appointment, the meeting was peppered with tense interactions between Town Council members and Mayor Alice Wallace.
Wallace, who repeatedly said District 2 was “the people’s seat” and the gathering was “my meeting,” heavily endorsed Lois Jordan, a former Town Council member during Mayor Jackie Johnson’s administration.
Wallace took to social media to endorse Jordan and called Town Council members about her recommendation for the District 2 seat.
Some Town Council members took offense by her actions.
“Mayor Wallace said she had a person she wanted to name and appoint for the Town Council,” Johnson said. “My words to her was you can’t railroad a person on the other councilmen. You got to give them their choice of who they want. So, what we’ve done tonight, we are not going against no one. We just got our own person that we feel like will be a good choice.”
In the meeting, Wallace admitted to endorsing Jordan.
“I personally endorse Mrs. Lois Jordan,” Wallace said. “I put on my page saying that this was a temporary position until (an election).”
According to an earlier social media post, Wallace affirmed her choice and said Town Councilman Marteze Singleton would nominate Jordan, but Singleton went with fellow councilmen and voted for Swayzer.
“It is my understanding that some of the remaining councilmen may be planning on nominating the former mayor or the other guy that ran against me, then he got on the card with him after he lost. We don’t want either,” she wrote.
“We all know that it would strictly be done out of spite and council meetings would be nothing but arguing,” she continued. “Even if you’re not in the district I need you all to pack this meeting #wednesday at 6:30 with signs etc. to support Ms Lois Jordan’s nomination by showing other councilmen who we support. This nomination will only be until the special election in October of next year, when the people can vote to get her in.”
McCarthy criticized Wallace, saying the mayor lead District 2 people to believe this was a permanent position.
“Let’s get something straight,” McCarthy said. “All we are going to do tonight is put a temporary person in. District 2 is going to determine in a special election (their councilman.) None of that has been said to y’all. It has been said that everything going on tonight is going to be for the next three years. No it is not.”
McCarthy said Town Council members were looking at holding an election in June or in the fall.
“We have two branches of government,” McCarthy said. “We are the legislative. The mayor is the executive. This is checks and balances. We check each other. There is going to be an election, and you are going to vote. What we are going to do tonight is not set in stone. It is just temporary.”
Wallace and citizens who spoke said they supported both Swayzer and Jordan.
Jamie Johnson, who was in favor of Jordan, said both “ladies would do an excellent job.” But, also called Town Council members to “consider the constituents.”
After Jamie Johnson spoke, Wallace asked Town Council members who nominated Swayzer had they talked to District 2 residents. Both Singleton and McCarthy said they had while Johnson said he was “going on others.”
During the public comment period for Town Council member appointment, Frank Gonzales, formerly ofCalifornia and now living in Winnsboro, was the final speaker but did not voice his opinion on the agenda item. Rather, Gonzales used his time to promote his social media page.
In the Aug. 15 regular meeting, Gonzales and Wallace posed for a picture with supposedly a $10,000 check, saying it was a Berry Park donation. During his Aug. 24 speech, he could not remember the amount he supposedly donated.
“There’s many in our community, even business owners, that in their own mind they feel they are part of the elitist in our community,” Gonzales said. “They are not. All they do is take, take, take, take and give nothing back. If they did give back, I can almost promise you would know about it because they would let everybody know about it.”
Upon making that statement, Gonzales told the crowd he has “given a lot to our community. This one time I felt to put my face out there. I hoped these same people would see this outsider and say ‘oh no. He is not going to out do me. And, they would be incentivized to give back to our community that was my home.”
Gonzales brought up the fact District 2 was predominately black, and he would be treated different if he had donated to a different district.
According to Gonzales, the donation was in a community “that was predominately black. I can almost assure you if my donation supported another district you would hear no complaints. Hell, they would take me out to dinner. Right? Pay no mind to those two-faces.”
Toward the end of his spill, Wallace reminded Gonzales of a speaker’s two-minute time limit.
“Whoever wants to make a Terry Wallace Park or Berry Park donation feel free to,” Wallace said. “We’re not turning down any donations.”
Earlier in the meeting, a resolution was tabled giving what Wallace called “transparency” to Terry Wallace and Berry park donations. The resolution was tabled, so Town Council members can meet in executive session to discuss the donations.
“The donations that were given will be put on a line item, and they will be deposited until we are ready to do those renovations,” Wallace said.
Also, a resolution allowing Wallace to receive a stipend when she uses her personal vehicle for town business was tabled for further review.
In other action, Town Council members agreed to open an account with Progressive Bank to deposit funds from a USDA water system improvement project.
According to Julia Jackson, Winnsboro Town Clerk, USDA will deposit funds into the account through electronic funds transfer, and Winnsboro will pay project expenses out of the Progressive account.
Additionally, Town Council members approved renaming Berry Park’s large baseball field after longtime coach Lewis Cartwright.
Cartwright coached Winnsboro’s Blue Jays team from 1970 until 1982. McCarthy made the motion with a Dunn second. The move passed unanimously.
