Dorothy Swayzer criticized her fellow Town Council members for airing “dirty laundry” at the Dec. 28 regular Winnsboro meeting.
After the Jan. 17 meeting’s roll call, Mayor Alice Wallace gave Swayzer permission to speak after the Town Council member asked. She then proceeded to the podium even though Town Council members usually speak at their seat.
Swayzer’s disparaging remarks originated from Town Council member Rex McCarthy’s questioning Wallace over a $9,000 purchase for merit awards during the Dec. 28 meeting. The awards were in the form of cooking grills and were gifted to town employees at Christmas.
According to McCarthy, Wallace did not “have the authority” to authorize merit awards without first coming before the Town Council for approval.
“Stop saying merit system mayor,” McCarthy said in the Dec. 28 meeting. “That has not been adopted by this body. Right now, you have done something you did not have the authority to be doing. What I am calling now is malfeasance.”
Swayzer took offense to McCarthy’s accusations and called malfeasance a “serious crime.”
“With all the dirty laundry that they had out on her when she was running do you think she would come in office and try to commit malfeasance right now?” asked Swayzer, who was absent at the Dec. 28 meeting but watched it online while out of state. “I don’t think she would.”
Town of Winnsboro posts all meetings on their social media page, but the Dec. 28 meeting has been took down.
Swayzer went on to say Town Council members should go behind closed doors such as in executive sessions. According to Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s open meetings law, Town Council members may go into executive session to discuss character, professional competence or physical/mental health of a person; strategy sessions or negotiations, discussions regarding the report, development or course of action for security personnel, plans or devices; investigative proceedings regarding allegations of misconduct and cases of extraordinary emergency.
“If we have to air our differences out let’s go behind closed doors and then bring it back to the public,” Swayzer said. “I didn’t get into this for that.”
Swayzer compared the actions of the Town Council members to the Bible story of the self-righteous pharisees that brought a woman to Jesus for stoning.
“(Jesus said) woman where are thou accused?” Swayzer said. “They all done something.”
After blasting Town Council members, Swayzer then aimed her accusations toward “the paper.”
“The paper is going to take it and run with it and print what they want anyway,” Swayzer said.
“The paper” attends and records the meetings and reports who is observed. The journalist then goes back to his or her office and listens to the recordings and writes what went on without partiality.
Swayzer complimented Wallace on her work as mayor and called for unity.
“She is doing a great job,” Swayzer said. “I’m not here to gain any brownie points. Let’s get along. Let’s get together and try to work with this mayor.”
