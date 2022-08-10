Franklin Parish property owners who are interested in inspecting their tax assessments for possible corrections can do so beginning Monday, Aug. 15, and continuing for a 15-day period.
Tax Assessor Rod Elrod has posted a public notice regarding the inspection period in accordance with state law.
“This is not a reassessment year,” Elrod explained. Reassessments, he explained, will take place in 2024. Reassessments require that every piece of property be reevaluated.
But for now, Elrod said not much change is expected.
Elrod explained that the way the process works for the annual inspection period is that taxpayers who have a question about their assessments can visit the assessor’s office to discuss the situation.
“If we can’t reach an agreement, they can protest to the board of review, which is the Police Jury,” Elrod explained.
After that step, if there is still disagreement, taxpayers can file an appeal with the Louisiana Tax Commission but must do so within 30 days.
Looking at the preliminary assessment figures for the year, Elrod said, “We’re up.”
The total preliminary taxable values of property in the parish is $113,669,109; with the parish expected to collect around $12,264,781 in property taxes. That figure is about $250,000 more than last year, Elrod said.
Most of the expected increase in tax revenue is related to oil and gas, Elrod said. The parish receives tax revenue from pipelines and storage facilities.
Home values are also up.
“Home values are increasing across the state and nation,” Elrod noted. “That won’t really be reflected until the next reassessment in 2024.”
In the State of Louisiana, up to $75,000 of the home property value can be exempted from state and parish property taxes under Homestead Exemption. In addition, other exemptions apply to homeowners who are 65 years of age or older, have a permanent full disability, are a surviving spouse of a military service member killed or missing in action or a prisoner of war exceeding 90 days.
Elrod also reminds taxpayers that property taxes collected in the parish stay here.
“So that’s a good thing,” he said.
Property taxes support such things as road maintenance, schools, fire districts, the Hospital Service District and law enforcement.
Elrod also reminds the public that his office hours are not limited to the annual inspection period. The Assessor’s Office is open daily, Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays.
For more information, call the Franklin Parish Assessor’s Office, 435-5390, or visit the office which is located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse, 6552 Main St., Winnsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.