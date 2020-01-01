Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. is the top taxpayer in Franklin Parish for 2019, said Tax Assessor Rod Elrod.
The pipeline company paid $1,359,985.40 in taxes this year. The year 2019 marks the second year Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. has been the top taxpayer passing Perryville Gas Storage last year.
The Houston-based company’s 11,750 miles of pipeline run from the Texas and Louisiana coast to New England.
Perryville Gas Storage continued to hold the second spot, paying $1,134,611.88 in taxes for 2019.
“It has been a smooth year,” Elrod said. “The farm economy was good, and business optimism is strong.”
Other top payers for 2019 for Franklin Parish include Regency Intrastate of Plano, Texas, $978,890.97; ETC Tiger Pipeline, LLC of Rowlette, Texas, $435,008.94; Entergy Louisiana, LLC, of New Orleans, $332,163.54; and American Midstream, Inc. of Rowlett, Texas, $239.220.00.
Other corporate payers include Columbia Gulf Transmission of Houston, $217,067.21; ANR Pipeline Company of Houston, $181,849.35; Northeast Louisiana Power of Winnsboro, $177,595.91; Winnsboro State Bank, $162,349.30; Franklin State Bank, $154,142.79; Atmos Energy Louisiana of Dallas, $113,632.14; Wal-Mart Louisiana LLC, of Bentonville, Arkansas, $91,430.64; Denbury Onshore LLC of Plano, Texas, $89,116.81 and BellSouth Telecommunications of St. Louis, $78,915.42.
On the local level, the Franklin Parish Police Jury is set to receive 38.32 percent of the total tax bill. The $4,347,064.10 to be collected goes to dedicated funds which include just under $1.2 million to support work on drainage systems, $868,129.87 for equipment, $820,019.22 for the parish library, $455,447.44 for road equipment and salary adjustment, $435,134.06 for the courthouse and $352,811.40 for the support of the parish health unit and mosquito abatement program.
The Police Jury is expected to receive another $308,634.70 or 2.72 percent of the total tax bill for the governing body’s general fund.
The Franklin Parish School Board’s portion is 23.36 percent of the taxes due for dedicate funds which include Aid-To-Education, $484,315.26; Constitutional, $492,868.29; and maintenance and renovation, $1,672,117.15.
Hospital Service District Number One is allocated 12.25 percent of the total, or $1,389,869.48.
Law Enforcement District will receive 8.7 percent or $986,808.36 while the Assessment District is allocated 6.6 percent or $748,392.31.
Fire Districts One through Five are set to receive 5.85 percent or $663,898.19 of the total.
Fire District II will receive the most with $229,048.01 followed by Fire District V with $170,501.64.
Fire District I is set to receive $108,416.71 and Fire District IV’s portion is $98,207.75.
Fire District III will receive $57,724.08.
Tensas Levee District will receive 2.04 percent out of the total which equals to $230,997.86.
Louisiana Tax Commission is allocated .11 percent or $12,704.84.
The Forestry Acreage Tax with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry $5,678.70 or .05 percent.
